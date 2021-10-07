CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Researchers studied COVID viral loads in vaccinated cases. Here's what they found

arcamax.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — Viral loads of the delta variant of coronavirus are similar between unvaccinated and vaccinated persons who are infected, as well as between symptomatic and asymptomatic cases, UC Davis and UC San Francisco researchers wrote in a recent study that aligns with similar findings from other research teams.

www.arcamax.com

Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, This Is Likely the Soonest You Can Get a Booster

If you got a double dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single shot made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) earlier this year, you're likely on edge these days, wondering when it will be your turn to get a booster. It's been a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose from Pfizer, which was the first of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. to submit its necessary paperwork. Less than a week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee met and then it only took a day for CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to endorse the recommendation. Ever since, eligible Pfizer recipients have been lining up to get their boosters, but the message has been clear to those who got one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines—don't try to wiggle your way into the queue for a Pfizer booster; wait your turn to boost with the original vaccine you received. Now, however, we finally have a solid idea of what the booster timeline looks like for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Read on to find out when it'll finally be your turn!
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Predicted When Pandemic Will End

When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci warns of possible ‘monster’ variant of COVID-19

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Tuesday that there could be a future COVID-19 variant that would be highly transmissible — something he called a “monster variant.”. Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, told MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski that there could be a “monster” variant that makes the delta variant look weak in comparison.
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
POZ

I Got a “Mild” COVID Breakthrough Case. Here’s What I Wish I’d Known.

The test results that hot day in early August shouldn’t have surprised me — all the symptoms were there. A few days earlier, fatigue had enveloped me like a weighted blanket. I chalked it up to my weekend of travel. Next, a headache clamped down on the back of my skull. Then my eyeballs started to ache. And soon enough, everything tasted like nothing.
Reason.com

Even If Requiring People Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Be Vaccinated Is Legal, That Doesn't Mean It Makes Sense

A federal judge on Friday rejected a Michigan State University (MSU) employee's motion for a preliminary injunction against the school's requirement that staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19. Jeanna Norris, an administrator at the school, argued that her "naturally acquired immunity" made the mandate "unlawful" as applied to her and other staffers who have recovered from the disease. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney concluded that, notwithstanding the scientific evidence that Norris cited to support her position, the public university's policy easily satisfied the "rational basis" test.
NewsChannel 36

Viral Load: Infecting People and Spreading COVID-19

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) — If you've been following updates about Coronavirus, you may have heard the term viral load. Health experts say viral load is what gives a disease, like COVID-19, the ability to spread from one person to another. Viral load is the amount of virus a person gets...
WINKNEWS.com

Claims about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness clarified

Booster shots are now available to people who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and completed their set of shots six months ago. So, does that mean people who received the shot six months ago but have not gotten a booster are at risk?. One commentator on Instagram said, “It’s been...
Daily Montanan

COVID immunity through vaccination or infection: Are they equal?

Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, a University of California-Irvine psychiatry professor, felt he didn’t need to be vaccinated against COVID because he’d fallen ill with the disease in July 2020. So, in August, he sued to stop the university system’s vaccination mandate, saying “natural” immunity had given him and millions of others better protection than any vaccine […] The post COVID immunity through vaccination or infection: Are they equal? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
