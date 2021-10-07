'Small Town Ohio' exhibit at Canton Museum of Art captures sights, moments on canvas
CANTON — In warm and subtle colors, artist Kathleen Gray Farthing depicts on canvas a scene from lost Americana at an intersection in downtown Lisbon. With its stainless steel exterior, window glass, curved roof, distinctive clock and vintage sign, the Steel Trolley Diner is both memorialized and reborn through her piece on display in the "Small Town Ohio" exhibit at the Canton Museum of Art.www.the-review.com
