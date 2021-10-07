Diplo defends himself over sexual misconduct allegations
Diplo has insisted a woman accusing him of sexual misconduct was an "obsessed fan" who has "harassed and threatened" him over a three-year period. The 42-year-old DJ - whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz - could reportedly face criminal charges over claims he recorded sexually explicit videos of the woman without her permission, distributing at least one without her consent and knowingly infecting her with chlamydia but he has now hit back at the allegations and insisted the unnamed female is just out for revenge after he snubbed her advances.www.arcamax.com
