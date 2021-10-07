CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Panama Papers put 1 company out of business. The rich and powerful weren't deterred

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Panama Papers blew open the hidden world of offshore finance and took down several world leaders. As a result of the massive leak of corporate records, multiple governments, including the United States, pledged greater oversight of the world of shell companies. The stories also signaled the end of Mossack...

CNBC

Over 300 of the world's rich and powerful identified in Pandora Papers report on hiding assets

Hundreds of celebrities and world leaders have been hiding their investments and assets. A project led by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) sheds light on these people and what they do with their money. More than 300 current and former politicians were identified in the report, including Jordan's King Abdullah II, former British PM Tony Blair and singer Shakira.
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

Offshore Companies At The Heart Of 'Pandora Papers'

Offshore companies are a lynchpin in the system used by leaders and the ultra-rich to hide assets that was exposed in the trove of leaked documents dubbed the "Pandora Papers". Some 11.9 million documents from financial services firms, which were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), showed...
BUSINESS
newsy.com

'Pandora Papers' Detail Hidden Wealth Of The Rich And Powerful

Calls grew Monday for an end to the financial secrecy and shell companies that have allowed many of the world's richest and most powerful people to hide their wealth from tax collectors. The outcry came after a report revealed the way world leaders, billionaires and others have used offshore accounts...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Post

Pandora Papers Show the Rich Will Always Find a Way

If you want to know why nearly 40 million leaked documents on the salting away of assets in offshore financial centers have failed to result in comprehensive change since the revelations started eight years ago, Billie Holiday provides a clue: “Them that’s got shall get; them that’s not shall lose. So the Bible said, and it still is news.”
ECONOMY
