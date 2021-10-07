Panama Papers put 1 company out of business. The rich and powerful weren't deterred

Millions upon millions of documents reveal offshore assets and deals of more than 100 billionaires and 30 world leaders. The largest trove of offshore data ever leaked has revealed the secrets and hidden assets of some the most powerful and wealthy people in the world. The cache is known as the Pandora papers and contains 11.9m files. These files were created by companies that were hired to set up offshore structures and trusts in tax havens like Panama, Dubai and Monaco. These documents expose 35 world leaders’ secret offshore activities, including former presidents, prime minsters and heads of states. They also expose the secret financial activities of over 300 other public officials, including judges, government ministers, mayors, and military generals from more than 90 countries. As Boris Johnson meets with his party for its annual conference, the files contain disclosures about key donors to Conservative party. The leaked data includes information about more than 100 billionaires, celebrities, rock stars, and business leaders. Many shell companies are used to secure luxury items like yachts and property, as well as incognito accounts. You can even find art, from looted Cambodian antiquities and paintings by Picasso to murals by Banksy. The Pandora papers provide rare insight into the workings of an offshore global financial system that allows some of the richest people in the world to hide their wealth while paying little or no tax.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 10 DAYS AGO