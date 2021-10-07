CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Our view: A team on the rebound

Salem News
 6 days ago

Suddenly, the Red Sox are back in our good graces. A few weeks ago — a few days ago, even — that prospect seemed unlikely as the team stumbled through a series of poor games, its postseason hopes fading with every poor baserunning decision or throwing error. Hamstrung by its stubborn refusal to embrace the COVID-19 vaccine and getting thrashed by the likes of the historically bad Baltimore Orioles, the Sox weren’t just bad, they were unlikeable.

www.salemnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Aaron Judge sends message to Yankees amid stagnant contract talks

TORONTO — At the start of spring training, not long after Fernando Tatis Jr. signed a huge extension with San Diego well before hitting free agency, Aaron Judge was asked if he had spoken to the Yankees about a deal. “No we haven’t,’’ Judge said at the time, adding it...
MLB
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The J.D. Martinez News

If the Boston Red Sox are going to take down the New York Yankees in the American League Wild Card Game tonight, they’ll need to do it without star slugger J.D. Martinez. Martinez was not included on Boston’s roster for the AL Wild Card Game due to a sprained left ankle. He suffered the injury in the fifth inning of Boston’s regular-season finale on Sunday.
MLB
NBC Sports

MLB Rumors: 'The one mega signee' Sox could consider in free agency

The Boston Red Sox aren't expected to be big spenders this winter, but there apparently is one pending free agent they could make an exception for. In a column published Thursday, The Athletic's Peter Gammons noted slugging Toronto Blue Jays infielder Marcus Semien as a player the Red Sox could target during the offseason.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Bucky Dent
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
FanSided

3 Rays players who won’t be back next season

The Tampa Bay Rays were shockingly eliminated by the Boston Red Sox in the ALDS. These three players will not be back next season. Throughout the 2021 regular-season, the Tampa Bay Rays solidified their status as the best team in the American League, as evidenced by their 100-62 record. They were expected to make a return trip to the World Series, and had the talent to potentially win the Commissioner’s Trophy for the first-time in franchise history.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Alex Rodriguez Was a Disaster in the Booth During Yankees–Red Sox

Here are four words no baseball fan ever wants to hear: The game’s on ESPN. MLB’s do-or-die wild-card playoffs should be the most exciting games of the year, but they aren’t when Matt Vasgersian and Alex Rodriguez are on the call. The pair (accompanied by reporter Buster Olney) are a chore to listen to on Sunday Night Baseball during the regular season. Those broadcasts feel like a baseball talk show competing with the game being played on the field, but the lack of focus on the game itself isn’t the fault of the guys in the booth. (It’s a production decision made by the higher-ups at ESPN.) What really makes those games unbearable is A-Rod’s uncanny ability to repeatedly say some of the weirdest things imaginable.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#The Red Sox#The New York Yankees#Fenway#The New York Post
Boston 25 News WFXT

ALCS: When do the Red Sox play the Astros?

BOSTON — The Red Sox have eliminated their two biggest division rivals - the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays - from the playoffs thus far. Now, the Sox will take on the Houston Astros, Alex Cora’s old team, in the American League Championship Series after the Astros took down the Chicago White Sox in the ALDS.
MLB
NESN

Red Sox Wrap: Ninth-Inning Rally Saves Day Vs. Nationals

The Boston Red Sox continue to take years off their fans’ lives. They came out on top of another stressful one Saturday with a 5-3 win that was a lot closer than the score would insinuate thanks to a ninth-inning rally and clutch RBIs from Christian Vázquez, Travis Shaw and Kiké Hernández.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

How Traditional Extra-Innings Rule Impacts the Playoffs

Last night was one of the most absurd nights of Division Series baseball that I can remember. The first game of the night, between the Red Sox and Rays at Fenway, ended after 13 innings in a 6–4 Boston win and a 2–1 series lead. The second game of the night—the first playoff game hosted at ...
MLB
Salem News

Kiké's postseason thus far? Historic

BOSTON — Kiké Hernández has always been renowned as an exceptional postseason performer, but he’s never put together a run like he has the past two games. Over the past two games Hernández has gone 8 for 12 with three doubles, two home runs, four runs scored and five RBI to help lead the Red Sox to a pair of huge wins over the Tampa Bay Rays.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Salem News

Live Sox Playoff Updates: ALCS here Red Sox

The Red Sox are going to the American League Championship Series!. With the score tied 5-5 in the bottom of the ninth and runners at the corners, Kiké Hernández capped off his epic series with a walk-off sacrifice fly to score Danny Santana. The Red Sox win Game 4 6-5 and will now play the winner of the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox series starting on Friday.
MLB
CBS Boston

Who’s Pitching For Red Sox And Rays In Game 4 At Fenway?

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Game 3 of the American League Division Series between the Red Sox and Rays was an incredible spectacle. It was also a bit taxing. The visiting Rays got just two innings out of starter Drew Rasmussen, ultimately using nine pitchers in the losing effort. The Red Sox got five innings out of starter Nathan Eovaldi, thus limiting them to only needing six pitchers. But one of those relievers was Nick Pivetta, who had been slated to start Monday night’s Game 4. So, with all of that in mind, who will actually be starting for these teams when...
MLB
CBS Boston

Bound For The ALCS, Red Sox’ Run Bordering On The Unbelievable

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — If the Red Sox were playing with house money in the ALDS, then what, pray tell, are they doing now? With resilience, the Red Sox fended off the 100-win, AL East-champion Rays, eliminating Tampa from the ALDS with back-to-back walk-off wins at Fenway Park. Surely, after Chris Sale followed up the Red Sox’ 5-0 Game 1 loss by serving up a grand salami in the first inning of Game 2, this outcome seemed hard to imagine. And yet, here we are. That’s more or less been the story of the 2021 Boston Red Sox from the get-go....
MLB
CBS Boston

Alex Verdugo Called Out On Questionable Call Late In Game 4 Vs. Rays

BOSTON (CBS) — The Rays caught the worse of the MLB rule book in Game 3 against the Red Sox. On Monday night in Game 4, it was the Red Sox who caught some tough luck. In the bottom of the eighth inning, with the score tied at 5-5, Alex Verdugo attempted to tag up and advance to third base on a deep fly to right-center. Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier made the catch and delivered a strike to third base. The tag was applied on Verdugo, but not before he reached to the bag. However, third base umpire Dan Bellino called...
MLB
CBS Boston

Austin Meadows, Eduardo Rodriguez Battle In Historic 17-Pitch At-Bat

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — After a rough start in Game 1, Eduardo Rodriguez was cruising for the Red Sox in Game 4 against the Rays. With a chance to clinch a trip to the ALCS on the line, Rodriguez retired the first six batters he faced on Monday night at Fenway Park. And then he ran into Austin Meadows. And things slowed down. A lot. Meadows, batting in the seventh spot in Tampa’s lineup, fouled off the first three pitches he saw. Down 0-2 in the count, he then took three straight balls — one up high, two off the plate — to...
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Rays’ season ends with walkoff loss to Red Sox

BOSTON — The banner marking the American League East division championship will be hung at Tropicana Field next April, and there will be other mementos and lasting memories from the 100-win regular season that was the most successful in Rays’ history. But the primary, and pretty much only, goal was...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy