Our view: A team on the rebound
Suddenly, the Red Sox are back in our good graces. A few weeks ago — a few days ago, even — that prospect seemed unlikely as the team stumbled through a series of poor games, its postseason hopes fading with every poor baserunning decision or throwing error. Hamstrung by its stubborn refusal to embrace the COVID-19 vaccine and getting thrashed by the likes of the historically bad Baltimore Orioles, the Sox weren’t just bad, they were unlikeable.www.salemnews.com
