Pakistan & India: A Look Back At Emirates’ First Flights
It is hard to imagine aviation today without the Gulf carriers. And it is particularly difficult to picture what the story of the Airbus A380 would have looked like without Emirates. However, when looking back, it was not that long ago that the superjumbo operator extraordinaire launched its first-ever scheduled services to Karachi and Mumbai. Meanwhile, the pre-launch VIP flights were escorted over Dubai by fighter jets.simpleflying.com
Comments / 0