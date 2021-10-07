CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

Upgrade your laptop setup with this dual-screen monitor

WSLS
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaptops are great because they’re portable, fast and powerful. Their small size is a strength, but it can also be a limitation. While the ultimate desktop setup includes at least two monitors, multi-monitor laptops are less common. Luckily, there are high-quality portable monitors you can buy to turn your laptop into a multi-screen setup. Upgrade your laptop without having to buy a whole new one with the Mobile Pixels DUEX Plus: Portable Dual-Screen Laptop Monitor.

www.wsls.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

New Android Virus Hidden In Apps Can Empty Banking Wallets; Uninstall These Apps ASAP

Android users beware! A new trojan that hides in various apps available on Google Play can steal your money using sophisticated techniques. Cybersecurity firm Zimperium claimed the dreadful virus, identified as the GriftHorse Android Trojan, has so far infected 10 million active Android devices. The malicious software has been spotted in over 200 apps in at least 70 different countries.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
SHOPPING
windowsreport.com

Don’t upgrade to Windows 11 on Dell or HP laptops! You can brick your device

Be really careful when upgrading to Windows 11, especially when doing it on Dell or HP devices. Users are sharing disconcerting news across social media platforms that you should really hear. Apparently, laptops from these two companies can be seriously affected by the OS transition. Supposedly, the free upgrade is...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Samsung Dex#Mobile#The Duex Plus
The Verge

How to find your lost iPhone — even if it’s off

Apple’s Find My app has been a very useful (and reassuring) feature, allowing you to locate a misplaced (or stolen) phone so that you can retrieve it (or contact the authorities, if that’s safer). With the expansion of Find My to a variety of other objects, especially via Apple’s AirTags, it’s become even more useful. And now that iOS 15 brings with it the capability to locate your phone even if the battery has run out or it’s been turned off, the utility of Find My has become even greater.
CELL PHONES
tweaklibrary.com

Is It Better To Use Wi-Fi or Mobile Data?

The Internet has become an inseparable part of our lives. So much so that we can’t think of moving an inch without it. The Internet is a boon that can be used on both smartphones and computers alike. To use the internet on smartphones there are two means – (i) cellular or mobile data and (ii) Wi-Fi. And, even though we often switch between these two modes, it is important to understand the difference between mobile data and Wi-Fi, so that you can use these resources smartly.
CELL PHONES
goworldtravel.com

Duex Lite Portable Laptop Monitor

Take your work wherever you want to go with the Duex Lite Portable Laptop Monitor. This secondary screen makes completing your office or school work faster and more efficient. The screen is lightweight, thin and made out of strong PC-ABS plastic so it’s easy to grab and go. It is compatible with virtually every kind of laptop and quick to connect while you travel with the USB-C and USB-A ports. With a 10.8”L x 6.1”W viewing area, 16:9 aspect ratio and 12.5″ FHD or 1080P Display, all of your work will be crystal clear in any work environment. Start life as a digital nomad, take a road trip or just explore more of your own city at your leisure with the Duex Lite Portable Laptop Monitor. Available in two different colors.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Android 12: Everything there is to know about Google’s next mobile OS

Android 12 is finally here. The world’s most-used operating system was finally shown off at Google I/O in May, and gets a major refresh. Google has finally released Android 12 to AOSP, the Android Open Source Project — though you won’t get it on a Pixel or other device just yet. Excited for Android 12? You should be. The new operating system brings a series of major updates to Android. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s next operating system. The best new features in Android 12 Android 12 brings a series of great new features and refinements to the operating system....
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Nintendo
bigeasymagazine.com

6 Unexpected Uses For a 6 Monitor Setup

Perhaps you already know that having multiple monitors increases work productivity? Of course, many people also use them for gaming and trading to increase their overall experience. What about having some fun though with your 6 monitor setup? First, you clearly need the right computer and you can view it here. In fact, you can send your name, email address to get updates on awesome equipment that will blow your mind.
RETAIL
thenevadaview.com

How Much Does It Cost To Fix A Laptop Screen

It’s important to know about “ How Much Does It Cost To Fix A Laptop Screen” & make your laptop screen. The first and most important thing is that you should be very much careful while using your laptop. It may fracture or break at any time. This is an unavoidable condition, but it should not be a reason for concern because the screen can be repaired.
COMPUTERS
yankodesign.com

Sleek MacBook Stands that are the ultimate sidekicks designed to perfectly support your laptop

To be honest, I could not survive without my MacBook! It stores almost everything I hold sacred, and I need it for various purposes – from work to leisure! And most of us do spend the majority of our day working on laptops, and hence maintaining a consistently high level of productivity and efficiency is extremely integral for our work routines. However, spending hours on our MacBooks can cause immense strain to our hands and neck. And this is where laptop stands come in! The right laptop stand offers ergonomic angle adjustments and helps us work in a posture that does not cause physical pain and strain on our bodies. And hence, we’ve curated a collection of ergonomically designed and highly functional laptop stands that help you work in the most comfortable position possible, in turn boosting your work productivity and efficiency! These are the ultimate sidekicks to your MacBook!
COMPUTERS
PCWorld

The best USB-C hubs for your laptop or tablet

Laptops with USB-C ports are now almost ubiquitous, as the world moves away from slower USB-A ports to this faster, more versatile connection standard. Some laptops only have USB-C connections—which means a USB-C hub is essential if you want to connect a wired USB-A mouse or keyboard, or an older wired printer. Of course, it’s also a handy way to add an HDMI connection, an SD card reader, or simply more USB ports for storage.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

Need a new charger for Surface Laptop Studio? Here are your options

The Surface Laptop Studio is Microsoft’s most powerful Surface laptop ever by a wide margin. Featuring Intel H35-series processors and dedicated graphics (on some models), it’s bound to outclass its predecessors in just about every aspect. Plus, it has a high-refresh rate display, Dolby Vision support, and quad stereo speakers, all of which contribute to a premium overall experience. Because of its powerful specs, the Surface Laptop Studio also comes with a powerful charger. But what if you happen to lose it or break it?
ELECTRONICS
CNET

How to add home screen widgets to your iPhone

Widgets are mini versions of your apps that live on your iPhone's home screen, providing information at a glance or giving instant access to a variety of tasks, without having to fire up the app every time. These helpful squares can be used in a wide variety of helpful ways, or can simply help make your home screen more personal.
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

This multi-monitor laptop’s detachable screens can be used as a standalone tablet

For someone who is used to multi-monitor setup and using a laptop is for mere portability, the Compal Airttach is reason enough to rethink the traditional setups. A laptop brings the promise of portability that prompts many users to go for the proven useful gadget. Although it compromises on the multi-monitor setup aspect if you are carrying your laptop around, the configuration has its own set of advantages. But who says, you cannot have the best of both worlds – ie the portability of a laptop and the versatility of a multi-monitor setup on the go? What’s interesting is the fact that not only it brings the compactness aspect to a multi-monitor setup with a laptop, it is actually much more.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio review: The screen is all

Microsoft goes for sleeker and more sensible rather than ground-breaking with the 14-inch Surface Laptop Studio, replacing the dated docked-tablet of its Surface Book 3 and its 2015-era design. Still targeted at creators and gamers, the Laptop Studio's distinguishing feature is its three-position 120Hz display: In addition to a standard clamshell, typing-oriented position, you can pull it out to angle over the keyboard for activities like gaming using a controller and video streaming or lay it down on the keyboard at a very, very slight angle for tablet tasks like drawing or handwriting. And it does a nice job highlighting the company's just-released Windows 11 operating system.
TECHNOLOGY
knowtechie.com

How to prevent your laptop battery from exploding

Laptops’ portability introduced a new kind of convenience for tech consumers. However, just like other battery-operated devices, it comes with its drawbacks and risks. You might have come across news of a laptop battery exploding, and though it’s rare, it happens. In some cases, the manufacturers are at fault for these types of accidents.
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Top 10 laser projectors for your home theater setup

Upgrade your home theater experience by adding a laser projector to your setup. To get a wide range of colors and sharper images, you have to go for the higher lumen output that only lasers produce. And, to help you choose a great one, we’re rounding up the top 10 laser projectors for your home theater setup.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Add Some Color To Your Setup With The HyperX Pulsefire Mat RGB

HyperX is one of the leading gaming peripheral brands, and today it announced a new accessory for PC gamers called the Pulsefire Mat RGB. This is an extended mouse pad that features a longer design, and it’s part of HyperX’s Pulsefire series. So it’s perfect for those that want a...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy