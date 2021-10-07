Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How New York Stacks Up

The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 186,060,146 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 56.9% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In New York, 64.0% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though New York is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of Oct. 5, New York has received about 29,809,300 vaccinations and administered about 88.0% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 2,441,698 confirmed cases of the virus in New York as of Oct. 5 -- or 12,494 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 13,266 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Oct. 5, 2021.

