Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Utah Stacks Up

The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 186,060,146 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 56.9% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Utah, 52.0% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in Utah appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of Oct. 5, Utah has received about 4,048,500 vaccinations and administered about 85.6% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 510,209 confirmed cases of the virus in Utah as of Oct. 5 -- or 16,140 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 13,266 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Oct. 5, 2021.

