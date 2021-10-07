Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How North Carolina Stacks Up

The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 186,060,146 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 56.9% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In North Carolina, 50.7% of the population are fully vaccinated, lower than the U.S. average.

Lower than average vaccination rates in North Carolina appear to be attributable in part to vaccine hesitancy and resistance among residents. As of Oct. 5, North Carolina has received about 14,483,800 vaccinations and administered about 79.1% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 1,400,217 confirmed cases of the virus in North Carolina as of Oct. 5 -- or 13,485 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 13,266 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Oct. 5, 2021.

