Some States Are Vaccinating for COVID Faster Than Others, Here’s How Maine Stacks Up

The rapidly spreading delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases of COVID-19 and adding urgency to the vaccination effort. So far, an estimated 186,060,146 Americans have been fully vaccinated, or 56.9% of the U.S. population.

Some states are proving more effective than others in getting their residents vaccinated. In Maine, 69.0% of the population are fully vaccinated, higher than the U.S. average.

Though Maine is doing a better job vaccinating its population than other states, there are still significant quantities of the vaccine sitting idle. As of Oct. 5, Maine has received about 2,162,400 vaccinations and administered about 84.9% of those doses.

Meanwhile, the virus continues to spread. In total, there have been 91,468 confirmed cases of the virus in Maine as of Oct. 5 -- or 6,834 for every 100,000 people. For context, there have been 13,266 known infections for every 100,000 people nationwide.

All COVID-19 and vaccination data used in this story are current as of Oct. 5, 2021.

These are all the counties in Maine where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).