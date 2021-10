As Hurricane Pamela gains strength along Mexico’s Pacific coast on Tuesday, forecasts warn that the storm could hit Mazatlan on Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in its forecast that “significant and life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides” are likely to threaten rural communities that are at higher risk of heavy rainfalls. The city of more than half a million could also experience destructive winds, inland flooding and a dangerous coastal storm surge, The Washington Post noted.

