Guilford, CT

Guilford Refinances $18M in High School Building Debt

 6 days ago

On Sept. 14, 2021 the Town of Guilford sold $18,015,000 in general obligation refunding bonds, which refinanced prior bonds originally issued in 2015 for the town’s new high school. With the refinancing, the town was able to reduce the interest rate on the bonds from 3.00 percent to 1.27 percent. That reduction in interest will save the town in excess of $2.4 million in annual debt service over the next 14 fiscal years. The average debt service savings between fiscal years ending 2023 to 2036 will be $175,000 per year. When measured on a present value basis taking into account the time-value of money, the total annual savings represented 11 percent of the prior bonds, which far exceeds the minimum savings threshold of three percent recommended by the Government Finance Officers’ Association of America.

