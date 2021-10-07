Pick Zinnia This Fall

Zinnia has the softest gray fuzzy fur ever! She has lovely eyes and a very gentle manner. She likes to be petted, and although she is a bit shy, she is never mean-spirited. This little flower of a kitty likes to play and to cuddle with other cats at Forgotten Felines. Fall is a great time to bring home a Zinnia. To adopt Zinnia or any other cat or kitten, call the Forgotten Felines adoption line at 860-669-1347 or apply online at www.forgottenfelinesct.org.