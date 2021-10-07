CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'No Time to Die,' Daniel Craig's last Bond film, is in U.S. theaters Friday

By A Martínez
NPR
 6 days ago

DANIEL CRAIG: (As James Bond) If we don't do this... CRAIG: (As James Bond) ...There will be nothing left to save. CRAIG: (As James Bond) I have to finish this. MARTINEZ: We're joined now by Glen Weldon, host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast, and Jourdain Searles, writer, comedian and co-host of the "Bad Romance Podcast." All right, Jourdain, let's start with you. And I think we need to start off by telling people how big of a fan of James Bond you are because if there was a Ph.D. in Bond, you would have it.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dev Patel
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Paul Giamatti
Person
Rami Malek
IndieWire

Bond’s Ben Whishaw Wants Gay Actor to Replace Daniel Craig, and He Knows Two ‘Ideal’ Men

Much of the conversation surrounding who should replace Daniel Craig as the new James Bond after “No Time to Die” has centered on whether or not a woman should take over the role, but what about a gay man? That’s the casting pitch championed by Bond actor Ben Whishaw in a new interview with Attitude (via The Independent). Whishaw made his 007 debut as Q in the acclaimed “Skyfall,” and he reprised the role in follow-up films “Spectre” and “No Time to Die.”
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Daniel Craig?

Daniel Craig, 53, may have played James Bond for the fifth and final time in "No Time to Die," but he already has plenty of projects lined up to keep himself busy and his fans happy for a long while...
CELEBRITIES
flickprime.com

Daniel Craig reveals he kissed Rami Malek after every scene on sets of ‘No Time To Die’

No Time To Die hit the theatres earlier this month and has been receiving rave critiques from critics and audiences alike. The film is the twenty fifth film within the James Bond franchise and marks the tip of Daniel Craig’s period as the long-lasting British Spy. Recently the cast of the film together with Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch sat down for an interview with EW. Malek had earlier in an interview revealed that Craig has kissed him whereas capturing. Daniel opened up concerning the kiss and confirmed that that they had certainly shared various kisses on the units of No Time To Die.
MOVIES
96krock.com

Daniel Craig Explains Why He Prefers To Go To Gay Bars

Daniel Craig, currently starring in his fifth and final James Bond film No Time to Die, revealed that he likes to go to gay bars. Per the Daily News, the British heartthrob said, “I’ve been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember. One of the reasons, because I don’t get into fights in gay bars that often… because the aggressive d— swinging in hetero bars, I just got very sick of [it].”
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#U S#Theaters#Npr#Mart Nez#Bad Romance
Variety

Chinonye Chuwku’s Emmett Till Film for MGM’s Orion Pictures Adds 7 to Cast

MGM’s Orion Pictures’ film “Till,” starring Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till, has rounded out its cast. Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Roger Guenveur Smith have boarded the project, directed by Chinonye Chukwu. “Till” is currently filming in Atlanta, with the full cast pictured above. “Till” tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), chronicling her decision to have an open casket at Emmett’s funeral and allowing Jet magazine to publish David Jackson’s funeral photos in order to ensure people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son’s murder....
MOVIES
theartsdesk.com

No Time to Die review - Daniel Craig’s bold, bountiful Bond farewell

Have you seen my licence to kill? Daniel Craig in 'No Time to Die'Images: Nicola Dove/DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. And that’s not such a bad thing. The long-awaited finale of the Craig era is every bit as slippery, emotionally-charged and spectacular as we’d been led to expect; but most striking is the bravado and surprise involved in completing Craig’s arc as the character. It’s gutsy, risky, potentially alienating for some, but definitively seals the actor’s five-film cycle as a complete, standalone Bond history.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

‘Belfast’ Campaigns Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan as Supporting, Jude Hill Goes for Lead at Oscars (EXCLUSIVE)

The cast of Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” including Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench, will follow young Jude Hill’s lead on the road to the Academy Awards. Variety has learned exclusively that Focus Features will campaign Hill for lead actor consideration during the awards season, with the rest of the cast going for the supporting recognition. Balfe and Dornan’s category submissions have been a question mark since the film’s debut at Telluride, riding the line between leading and supporting characters. Balfe, in many ways, has the more accessible and resonating role of the cast. Aside from delivering a beautifully...
MOVIES
The Independent

Judi Dench discovers she has a royal connection

Judi Dench has discovered that she has a royal connection after appearing on BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? Researchers on the TV show determined that one of her maternal ancestors was a lady in waiting in the Danish court.The Skyfall actor said she had “no idea” that she had any Danish connections. “I had no idea about any of that. Or even that we had any Danish connections but this, I have found out, is my Mother’s family, and now of course I want to explore it further,” Dench said. “And now I believe there are Swedish...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

'No Time to Die' wastes no time topping US box office

"No Time to Die," the latest installment in the James Bond movie franchise, shot straight to number one in North America's box office on its opening weekend, netting $55.5 million, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations. The United Artists film, the last to feature Daniel Craig as 007, sees Ian Fleming's spy hero dragged out of retirement to face off against old foes Blofeld, the criminal network SPECTRE and Safin, played by Rami Malek. Last week's leader "Venom: Let there Be Carnage," was knocked down to second place with a haul of $31.7 million, making a total of $141 million for its first two weeks. The Sony film stars Tom Hardy as investigative journalist Eddie Brock whose symbiotic bond with an alien named Venom gives him superpowers. Brock must stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson, who has broken out of prison after merging with another alien.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Now Seeing $60M+ Over 4-Day Holiday — Monday Update

Monday AM: No Time to Die will wind up at $60M+ over four days, thanks to the Indigenous Peoples’ Day holiday in the Northeast. A $5M-$6M Monday is in store for the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed MGM/UAR/Eon feature which is in the space of Spectre‘s Monday ($5.3M) back in 2015, and higher than 2008’s Quantum of Solace ($4.1M) and 2006’s Casino Royale (3.8M). Daniel Craig’s turn in Skyfall saw a huge Monday of $11.3M due to the Veterans Day holiday in 2012 falling on a Sunday. Among the top non-holiday Mondays during the pandemic are Black Widow ($7.1M), F9 ($6.59M) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($5.75M). No Time to Die‘s 3-day eased to $55.2M,...
NFL
Variety

The Best Gifts for James Bond Fans

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. As 007 fans know all too well, no big-budget film in recent memory has been plagued by more setbacks and delays than “No Time to Die.” But Daniel Craig’s final entry as James Bond is finally here after hitting theaters on Oct. 8 — and it’s already received rave reviews. Now that the long-awaited film is here, there’s no better time to stock up on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Meet Bond Girl, a Stealthy 252-Foot Trimaran Concept Designed to Seduce Your Favorite MI6 Agent

James Bond may have a potential new love interest on the high seas. Designers Hannah Hombergen and George Lucian just unveiled a sleek new trimaran concept known as Bond Girl that is dripping with enough sex appeal to lure the world-famous MI6 agent. Spanning 252 feet from tip to tail, the striking multihull is characterized by powerful, angular lines similar to a spaceship’s. Of course, like all leading ladies, she delivers on more than just looks. The designers say Bond Girl is stealthy by design to ensure she’s harder to detect while carrying out secret missions. She’s also equipped with a hybrid...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy