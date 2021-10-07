CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden names ex-Delaware governor to oversee Afghan resettlement in the U.S.

Audio will be available later today. The White House has put former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell in charge of helping oversee efforts to resettle Afghan refugees.

