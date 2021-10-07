CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The World Health Organization approves the first malaria vaccine

By Jason Beaubien
NPR
 6 days ago

Audio will be available later today. The WHO has given the green light to the first malaria vaccine. Thousands of people are afflicted by malaria every year in sub Saharan Africa. Young children are especially vulnerable to the disease.

Comments / 0

