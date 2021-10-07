First Alert Forecast: no tropical storms now, but plenty of tropical moisture

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a disorganized low pressure system off the South Carolina coast for a 20% chance of tropical storm development by the weekend. Regardless, plenty of tropical and subtropical moisture will maintain shower, downpour, and thundershower chances for the Cape Fear Region: your First Alert Forecast places them near a healthy 50% for each period through Saturday, and 30% for Sunday. The risk for flooding and / or severe weather remains low but not quite zero.