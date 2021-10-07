Butterfly Medical Appoints Joel Chechik as Chief Commercial Officer
Yokneam, Israel, October 7th, 2021 ̶ Butterfly Medical is proud to announce the addition of Joel Chechik as Chief Commercial Officer. Chechik will spearhead Butterfly’s commercial preparation for the United States launch of its breakthrough butterfly-shaped implant to reduce or eliminate benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) symptoms. BPH is a condition where the prostate enlarges and is most commonly seen in men, 50+ years old. Based in Minneapolis, Chechik will focus on Butterfly’s pre-FDA clinical site efforts, including site selection, enrollment and fulfillment of Butterfly’s Pre-Market Study and the development of a U.S. Commercialization plan.www.medgadget.com
Comments / 0