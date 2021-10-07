Butterfly Medical Appoints Joel Chechik as Chief Commercial Officer

Insurance broker and consultant NFP has welcomed Pamela Wheeler as its newest senior vice president, chief diversity and inclusion officer. Wheeler will be responsible for enhancing NFP’s diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) strategy and leading initiatives to advance the company’s goals within the organization and in communities around the world, a release said. She will report to NFP chief human resources officer Ginnette Quesada-Kunkel and will work closely with leaders across the organization. Also as part of her new role, Wheeler will also serve on NFP’s executive committee.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO