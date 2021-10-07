CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Battlefield 2042: How to Change Attachments

By Brandon Koebernik
attackofthefanboy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike previous entries in the Battlefield series, Battlefield 2042 allows players to change weapon attachments on the fly while in game. In past games, the player would need to back out into the deploy menu to customize their weapons. Being able to swap out a red dot sight for a 3x scope can prove very efficient when you come across a long range fire-fight. While the game doesn’t tell you point-blank how to change attachments, it’s actually quite simple. Here’s how to change attachments in Battlefield 2042.

attackofthefanboy.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Battlefield 2042’ beta detailed, alongside how XP and progression work

More details have emerged concerning the Battlefield 2042 beta happening in October, including game modes, progression and cosmetics, and a new gameplay trailer. Running between October 6 to 9, with early access available for pre-orders or EA Play members from October 6 to 7, the beta will feature 128-player Conquest on the Orbital map. Players will be fighting around the site of an imminent rocket launch, with different sectors of the map filled with control points, instead of the series previous individual control points.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

How to play Battlefield 2042 beta early without a preorder

The cheapest, easiest way to access the beta for this exciting first-person shooter. Battlefield 2042 from DICE and Electronic Arts is on the way, with an open beta that everyone will get to play starting on Oct. 8 and running until Oct. 10. There's also an early access period for the Battlefield 2042 beta, meaning that anyone who preorders the game can play on Oct. 6 and Oct 7. It's not a huge period of time but doubles the time with this short beta period. Battlefield 2042 could end up being one of the best Xbox games available, so every day of hands-on time before launch matters.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attachments#Battlefield#Xbox Series X#Plus Menu#Plus System#Abxy#L1#Triangle#Circle#Cross
windowscentral.com

Battlefield 2042 beta download: How to install on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC

If you've been looking for a new shooter to play, there's good news: the Battlefield 2042 beta is almost here, and it will be partially open to all players across all platforms (people who preorder get early access from Oct. 6-7). Battlefield 2042 is arguably the most ambitious Battlefield game yet, featuring enormous maps, dynamic and destructive weather systems, an expansive progression system. It also has a special Portal mode that allows players to use factions, weapons, vehicles, and gadgets from old Battlefield games on classic Battlefield maps that have been remastered. With features like these, there's a serious chance that Battlefield 2042 could become one of the best Xbox shooters ever.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

How to Fix Battlefield 2042 Beta ‘Unknown Error’ Message & Find a Game

The Battlefield 2042 Beta is finally here but players are finding it difficult to get into a game thanks to an ‘unknown error’ matchmaking problem – here’s the fix!. Early Access for the Battlefield 2042 Beta has just gone live, but the launch has been far from smooth. There have been plenty of problems stopping players from enjoying the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Battlefield 2042 Disable Crossplay: How to turn off cross-platform play

EA’s Battlefield 2042 enables crossplay as a standard. While activating cross-platform play helps to reduce matchmaking times, it can also put console players at a disadvantage. PlayStation and Xbox players utilizing a controller don’t stand much of a chance against PC users wielding a keyboard and mouse. But, is there an in-game Battlefield 2042 disable crossplay option? Here’s a step-by-step guide on turning off cross-platform multiplayer in BF 2042.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
attackofthefanboy.com

Back 4 Blood: Best Weapons in the Game

AK-47 A tried and tested rifle, the AK-47 will get you out of most hairy situations. It has a reasonably high damage rate and is accurate enough to be of use in both close quarters and medium-range situations. The Scar is also a good choice for a rifle, but it...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Back 4 Blood: How to Unlock More Cards

Back 4 Blood has an interesting and somewhat confusing card system in place. It’s a system used to promote different playstyles, builds, and add difficulty for “extreme replayability” according to the team at Turtle Rock Studios. How to earn additional cards in Back 4 Blood. There are three ways to...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Roblox Grand Piece Online Codes (October 2021)

Are you still looking for some Grand Piece Online Codes? If you got to this post, you likely are. Grand Piece Online is a game based around the iconic anime series One Piece. A majority of the games hosted on Roblox are free and this allows players to get their hands on a bunch of titles without having to worry about a price or a bad experience. At the time of writing this article, Grand Piece Online costs around 200 Robux, which didn’t stop the game from gathering more than 30,000 active players while gathering more than 120 million visits.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to drop weapon attachments in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood has included a lot of new features that its predecessor, Left 4 Dead, did not. For us, the expanded list of weapons in Back 4 Blood is one that stand stands out the most. As well as having more weapons, players can find and equip attachments onto their guns to mod their shooting. You can drop all other items in the game, so how can you drop attachments?
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Back 4 Blood: Evangelo Guide

The fresh blood of the Cleaners who finds himself to be too chatty when things get heated. Evangelo is quite an interesting and somewhat flexible class in Back 4 Blood. He is a mix of a speedster and brawler, but can make use of other types of play styles in the grand scheme of things.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Back 4 Blood: Hoffman Guide

Hoffman is perhaps one of the more invaluable Cleaners in Back 4 Blood due to his kit. This conspiracy theorist really came prepared for a zombie invasion, so it’s no surprise that he’d be ahead of the gang. He plays as a support role in terms of valuable resources for his team mates while providing decent firepower for him and his team mates.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Does Back 4 Blood Have Campaign Versus

Many will be disappointed to learn that Back 4 Blood does not feature a campaign versus mode. However, there is a versus PvP mode if you want to test your skills against other players. Developed by Turtle Rock Studios, who also developed the Left 4 Dead series, Back 4 Blood is an FPS that has you going up against a bunch of zombies called the Ridden. While the game does a lot to improve on the foundation laid down by Left 4 Dead, a campaign versus mode is one of the features that never made the jump from Left 4 Dead to Back 4 Blood.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Back 4 Blood: What are Cards?

Back 4 Blood has a card system that, at first glance, can seem rather confusing and a bit worrisome to people. Worry not, this guide will hopefully clear some confusion regarding them, their importance, and how they can really shake things up in each playthrough. What are cards in Back...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

How to Claim Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Prime Gaming Rewards

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War and Call of Duty Warzone have always had a vast abundance of fans attached to the experiences offered by the venerated studios behind the series. Every so often, rewards for players to collect for free will be available and especially so through the Amazon prime system where Call of Duty prime gaming rewards will be present for players to pick up and use in-game. The month of October gives players an opportunity to snag a full bundle of items through Amazon Prime. This guide will tell you everything you need to know about the bundle and how to claim all of the rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Warframe: Nora’s Choice Week 11 Challenges

Your favorite space DJ in Warframe is back with the weekly reset. New Nightwave challenges and wares to buy in her cred store are here. Make sure to get what you want before the next reset. Here are the challenges for this week (Oct. 10, 2021). Weekly. Conservationist – Complete...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Metroid Dread: Where to Go After Getting the Speed Booster

After acquiring the Speed Booster, Samus’ next target is to backtrack to Artaria once again. The Metroid series is built around exploration and hidden entrances, so the path to Artaria might not be as obvious as it first seems. Returning with the shuttle you used to reach Dairon won’t put you on the right track. In this guide, you’ll be shown how to reach a hidden teleportal leading to a new area of Artaria not previously explored.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy