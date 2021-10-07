Battlefield 2042: How to Change Attachments
Unlike previous entries in the Battlefield series, Battlefield 2042 allows players to change weapon attachments on the fly while in game. In past games, the player would need to back out into the deploy menu to customize their weapons. Being able to swap out a red dot sight for a 3x scope can prove very efficient when you come across a long range fire-fight. While the game doesn’t tell you point-blank how to change attachments, it’s actually quite simple. Here’s how to change attachments in Battlefield 2042.attackofthefanboy.com
Comments / 0