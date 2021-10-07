CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: The Impact of MRI Features and Observer Confidence on the Treatment Decision-Making for Patients with Untreated Glioma

By Paulina Due-Tønnessen
Nature.com
 7 days ago

The original version of this Article omitted an affiliation for Paulina Due-Tønnessen. The correct affiliations are listed below. Department of Radiology, Division of Radiology and Nuclear Medicine, Oslo University Hospital, Oslo, Norway. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Department of Radiology, Division of Radiology and...

www.nature.com

Knowridge Science Report

This drug duo may treat kidney failure, study finds

In a new study from the Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy, researchers found that melatonin strongly reduces kidney failure in people being treated with the antibiotic vancomycin. They examined 303 hospital patients being treated with vancomycin and found that 101 who also received melatonin had a 63 percent decrease...
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Cancer Drug Derived From Himalayan 'Caterpillar Fungus' Smashes Early Clinical Trial

A new kind of chemotherapy derived from a molecule found in a Himalayan fungus has been revealed as a potent anti-cancer agent, and may in the future provide a new treatment option for patients with cancer. NUC-7738, synthesized by researchers at the University of Oxford in partnership with UK-based biopharmaceutical company NuCana, is still in the experimental testing stages and isn't available as an anti-cancer medication yet – but newly reported clinical trial results bode well for the drug candidate. The active ingredient in NUC-7738 is called cordycepin, which was first found in the parasitic fungus species Ophiocordyceps sinensis (also known as...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Weighing Cancer Cells To Personalize Drug Choices and Help With Treatment Decision-Making

A new study shows a link between patient survival and changes in tumor cell mass after glioblastoma treatment. Researchers at MIT and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute have developed a new way to determine whether individual patients will respond to a specific cancer drug or not. This kind of test could help doctors to choose alternative therapies for patients who don’t respond to the therapies normally used to treat their cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Psychopathy

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volume 7, Article number: 71 (2021) Cite this article. Correction to: Nature Reviews Disease Primers https://doi.org/10.1038/s41572-021-00282-1, published online 08 July 2021. In the original version of this Primer, several names were incorrectly omitted from the Author contributions statement; E.R.K. was omitted from Epidemiology, A.R.B.-S. was omitted...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Further delineation of the clinical spectrum of White"“Sutton syndrome: 12 new individuals and a review of the literature

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. White"“Sutton syndrome (WHSUS) is a neurodevelopmental disorder caused by heterozygous loss-of-function variants in POGZ. Through the Deciphering Developmental Disorders study and clinical testing, we identified 12 individuals from 10 families with pathogenic or likely pathogenic variants in POGZ (eight de novo and two inherited). Most individuals had delayed development and/or intellectual disability. We analyzed the clinical findings in our series and combined it with data from 89 previously reported individuals. The results demonstrate WHSUS is associated with variable developmental delay or intellectual disability, increased risk of obesity, visual defects, craniofacial dysmorphism, sensorineural hearing loss, feeding problems, seizures, and structural brain malformations. Our series includes further individuals with rod-cone dystrophy, cleft lip and palate, congenital diaphragmatic hernia, and duplicated renal drainage system, suggesting these are rare complications of WHSUS. In addition, we describe an individual with a novel, de novo missense variant in POGZ and features of WHSUS. Our work further delineates the phenotypic spectrum of WHSUS highlighting the variable severity of this disorder and the observation of familial pathogenic POGZ variants.
SCIENCE
onclive.com

Biomarkers to Guide HCC Treatment Decisions

Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP, Mayo Clinic, Edward Kim, MD, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Anjana Pillai, MD, University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center, Amit Singal, MD, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Rachna Shroff, MD, University of Arizona, Arndt Vogel, MD, Hannover Medical School, Mark Yarchoan, MD, Johns Hopkins Medicine. Professionals...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: RNA-Seq analysis and comparison of corneal epithelium in keratoconus and myopia patients

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-18480-x, published online 10 January 2018. In the original version of this Article, a relevant paper on the detection of PLLP in human corneal epithelium during KC pathogenesis was not cited. This article is now cited as Ref 56 and discussed. As a result, in the Conclusion,
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Author Correction: MRI-based in vivo detection of coronary microvascular dysfunction before alterations in cardiac function induced by short-term high-fat diet in mice

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98401-1, published online 23 September 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. “This work was supported by Team Tech–Core Facility program of the FNP (Foundation for Polish Science) co‐financed by the European Union under the European Regional Development Fund (project...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: EGFR and HER2 exon 20 insertions in solid tumours: from biology to treatment

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2021)Cite this article. In the original version of this article, the affiliation of Giuseppe Luigi Banna was incomplete and should have read ‘Candiolo Cancer Institute, FPO-IRCCS, Candiolo, Italy’. In addition, ‘Chomosome’ was misspelled in figures 1 and 3. These errors have now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Stratifying Patients for Treatment Eligibility

A discussion on the stratification of patient populations for treatment eligibility based on various decision factors. Neil Minkoff, MD: One of the things that is good about focusing the health care system on a problem is the potential exposure to a new therapy, particularly a newer, more expensive therapy. Look at how much of a difference we started paying to, first rheumatoid arthritis, then psoriasis, then psoriatic arthritis, or the changes in the way we approach MS [multiple sclerosis]. The health care system needed to understand who gets medicine, who does not get medicine, and what we do about it. As we are now staring into a world where the problem is increasing due to the aging of the population, and we have potential DMTs [disease-modifying therapies] coming along, how do we start, a) figuring out who is going to get them, and b) making sure that is an appropriate conversation? How would you start to think about what a threshold for therapy would be? I will ask Richard to kick that off because I am assuming that some of the work you have done has been thinking about how we identify the right patient.
HEALTH
KWCH.com

Patients’ refusal of treatment creates new challenge for hospitals

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - COVID-19 isn’t the only battle healthcare workers are facing. Some patients and their families are refusing standard treatments – and leaving against medical advice. That’s what a Wichita doctor said is becoming more common at local hospitals, creating a new challenge during an already taxing time.
WICHITA, KS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Generation of somatic mitochondrial DNA-replaced cells for mitochondrial dysfunction treatment

"Ï(-)". Consequently, FigureÂ 2(g) legend has been modified accordingly,. "MirCs were generated from mitochondrial disease patient-derived (7S) fibroblasts. (a) mtDNA CN during the procedure of MirC generation. Fibroblasts that received gene transfer, designated as 7S_Ï(-) were cultivated with or without isolated mitochondria. Mock transfectants that received a plasmid without the endonuclease, designated as 7S_Mock, were subjected to the same protocol. (n"‰="‰9, respectively). (b) TaqMan qPCR SNP genotyping assay demonstrated the dominance of exogenous mtDNA. MirCs derived from 7S fibroblasts were designated as 7S_MirC. (n"‰="‰3, respectively). (c) Heteroplasmic sc-ddPCR discriminated three different populations: healthy homoplasmic cells (Cluster 1: CL1, red), heteroplasmic cells (CL2, brown), and mutated homoplasmic cells (CL3, blue) for mtDNA. Representative analyses are shown in the quadrant plotting, and the averages are depicted as a bar graph. Donor mitochondria for MirCs were isolated from EPC100 cells. (n"‰="‰3, respectively). (d) Cell growth of MirCs compared with the original cells and Ï(-) cells by using time-lapse imaging recorder from day 7 to day 12 in the protocol. The confluency was automatically calculated by JuLI STAT software. (e) Microscopic photographs of cell cultures following mitochondrial replacement 5 days after replating at a concentration of 1"‰Ã—"‰105Â cells on day 12 in the protocol. (f) The yield of cells and the doubling time of MirCs were similar to those of 7S fibroblasts. The black bar indicates 200 Âµm. (n"‰="‰3, respectively). (g) Long-term culture showed the lifespan extension of MirCs. (n"‰="‰3, respectively). (h) The cell size of MirCs was maintained during culture, whereas that of the original cells was significantly enlarged from early PDL with time. (n"‰="‰3, respectively). (i) Short tandem repeats (STRs) demonstrated no contamination of the original MirCs by EPC100 cells that provided the donor mitochondria for MirCs. (j) TERT expression in MirCs to deny carcinogenic transformations. The full-length gel of cropped gels is shown in Supplementary Fig.Â S4. mtDNA, mitochondrial DNA. CNT, no treatment control cell. Ï(-), rho minus, indicates cells with a low mtDNA number. CN, copy number. MC, medium change. DT, doubling time. PDL, population doubling level."
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Fingerprinting the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary impact with Zn isotopes

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24419-8, published online 05 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the 'Methods', which incorrectly read 'The error of the standard compared to itself throughout the four sessions is Â±0.05"° and is considered a conservative estimation of error as duplicate analyses of the same solutions and complete procedural duplicates of the USGS BVHO-2 rock standard (+0.01 Â±0.03"°, 2Ïƒ, n"‰="‰8, overlapping values found in) are significantly less.' The correct version states '(+0.28 Â±0.03"°, 2Ïƒ, n"‰="‰8, overlapping values found in)' in place of '(+0.01 Â±0.03"°, 2Ïƒ, n"‰="‰8, overlapping values found in)'.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effect of nocturnal oxygen therapy on exercise performance of COPD patients at 2048Â m: data from a randomized clinical trial

This trial evaluates whether nocturnal oxygen therapy (NOT) during a stay at 2048Â m improves altitude-induced exercise intolerance in lowlanders with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). 32 lowlanders with moderate to severe COPD, mean"‰Â±"‰SD forced expiratory volume in the first second of expiration (FEV1)Â 54"‰Â±"‰13% predicted, stayed for 2Â days at 2048Â m twice, once with NOT, once with placebo according to a randomized, crossover trial with a 2-week washout period at"‰<"‰800Â m in-between. Semi-supine, constant-load cycle exercise to exhaustion at 60% of maximal work-rate was performed at 490Â m and after the first night at 2048Â m. Endurance time was the primary outcome. Additional outcomes were cerebral tissue oxygenation (CTO), arterial blood gases and breath-by-breath measurements (http://www.ClinicalTrials.gov NCT02150590). Mean"‰Â±"‰SE endurance time at 490Â m was 602"‰Â±"‰65Â s, at 2048Â m after placebo 345"‰Â±"‰62Â s and at 2048Â m after NOT 293"‰Â±"‰60Â s, respectively (P"‰<"‰0.001 vs. 490Â m). Mean difference (95%CI) NOT versus placebo was âˆ’"‰52Â s (âˆ’"‰174 to 70), P"‰="‰0.401. End-exercise pulse oximetry (SpO2), CTO and minute ventilation (\({\dot{\text{V}}}_{{\text{E}}}\)) at 490Â m were: SpO2 92"‰Â±"‰1%, CTO 65"‰Â±"‰1%, \({\dot{\text{V}}}_{{\text{E}}}\) 37.7"‰Â±"‰2.0Â L/min; at 2048Â m with placebo: SpO2 85"‰Â±"‰1%, CTO 61"‰Â±"‰1%, \({\dot{\text{V}}}_{{\text{E}}}\)Â 40.6"‰Â±"‰2.0Â L/min and with NOT: SpO2 84"‰Â±"‰1%; CTO 61"‰Â±"‰1%; \({\dot{\text{V}}}_{{\text{E}}}\)Â 40.6"‰Â±"‰2.0Â L/min (P"‰<"‰0.05, SpO2, CTO at 2048 m with placeboÂ vs. 490Â m; P"‰="‰NS, NOT vs. placebo). Altitude-related hypoxemia and cerebral hypoxia impaired exercise endurance in patients with moderate to severe COPD and were not prevented by NOT.
SWITZERLAND
Nature.com

A new prognostic score for predicting survival in patients treated with robotic stereotactic radiotherapy for brain metastases

The study aimed to analyze potential prognostic factors in patients treated with robotic radiosurgery for brain metastases irrespective of primary tumor location and create a simple prognostic score that can be used without a full diagnostic workup. A retrospective analysis of 142 patients with 1"“9 brain metastases treated with stereotactic radiosurgery (1"“4 fractions) was performed. Volumes of all lesions were calculated using linear dimensions of the tumors (CC, LR, AP) and 4/3*Ï€*(CC/2)*(LR/2)*(AP/2) formula. Kaplan"“Meier method and log-rank test were used to analyze survival. Variables significantly associated with overall survival in univariate analysis were included in Cox multivariate analysis. The validity of the model was tested with the bootstrap method. Variables from the final model were used to construct a new prognostic index by assigning points according to the impact of a specific variable on overall survival. In the multivariate analysis, four factors: Karnofsky Performance Status (p"‰="‰0.000068), number of brain metastases (p"‰="‰0.019), volume of the largest lesion (p"‰="‰0.0037), and presence of extracerebral metastases (p"‰="‰0.0017), were independent predictors of survival. Total scores ranged from 0 to 12 points, and patients were divided into four groups based on median survival of each subgroup: 0"“1 points-18.8Â months, 2"“3 points-16.9Â months, 4"“5 points-5.6Â months, and â‰¥"‰6 points-4.9Â months (p"‰<"‰0.001). The new prognostic index is simple to calculate. It has a strong prognostic value in a heterogeneous population of patients with a various number of brain metastases, but its value requires confirmation in another cohort.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Author Correction: Defining the Gothic Arch Angle (GAA) as a radiographic diagnostic tool for instability in hip dysplasia

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99011-7, published online 30 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract and Introduction, where. "Gothic". As the result, in the Abstract,. "The aim of the study was to validate (1) the intra- and interobserver reliability of a newly defined...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Slow deep breathing modulates cardiac vagal activity but does not affect peripheral glucose metabolism in healthy men

Parasympathetic nervous system innervates peripheral organs including pancreas, hepatic portal system, and gastrointestinal tract. It thereby contributes to the regulation of whole-body glucose metabolism especially in the postprandial state when it promotes secretion of insulin and enhances its action in major target organs. We now aimed to evaluate the effect of parasympathetic modulation on humanÂ glucose metabolism. We used slow deep breathing maneuvers to activate the parasympathetic nervous system and tested for effects on metabolism during an oral glucose tolerance test in a randomized, controlled, cross-over trial in 15 healthy young men. We used projections towards the heart as a readout for parasympathetic activity. When analyzing heart rate variability, there was a significant increase of RMSSD (root mean square of successive differences) when participants performed slow deep breathing compared to the control condition, indicating a modulation of parasympathetic activity. However, no statistically significant effects on peripheral glucose metabolism or energy expenditure after the glucose tolerance test were detected. Of note, we detected a significant association between mean heart rate and serum insulin and C-peptide concentrations. While we did not find major effects of slow deep breathing on glucose metabolism, our correlational results suggest a link between the autonomic nervous system and insulin secretion after oral glucose intake. Future studies need to unravel involved mechanisms and develop potentialÂ novel treatment approaches for impaired insulin secretion in diabetes.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Brain MRI in SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients with newly developed neurological manifestations suggestive of brain involvement

The increased frequency of neurological manifestations, including central nervous system (CNS) manifestations, in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is consistent with the virus's neurotropic nature. In most patients, brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a sensitive imaging modality in the diagnosis of viral encephalitides in the brain. The purpose of this study was to determine the frequency of brain lesion patterns on brain MRI in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pneumonia patients who developed focal and non-focal neurological manifestations. In addition, it will compare the impact of the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) as an index of deteriorating cerebral function on positive brain MRIs in both neurological manifestations. This retrospective study included an examination of SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients with real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) confirmation, admitted with clinicoradiologic evidence of COVID-19 pneumonia, and who were candidates for brain MRI due to neurological manifestations suggesting brain involvement. Brain imaging acquired on a 3.0Â T MRI system (Skyra; Siemens, Erlangen, Germany) with a 20-channel receive head coil. Brain MRI revealed lesions in 38 (82.6%) of the total 46 patients for analysis and was negative in the remaining eight (17.4%) of all finally enclosed patients with RT-PCR confirmed SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia. Twenty-nine (63%) patients had focal neurological manifestations, while the remaining 17 (37%) patients had non-focal neurological manifestations. The patients had a highly significant difference (p"‰="‰0.0006) in GCS, but no significant difference (p"‰="‰0.4) in the number of comorbidities they had. Brain MRI is a feasible and important imaging modality in patients with SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia who develop neurological manifestations suggestive of brain involvement, particularly in patients with non-focal manifestations and a decline in GCS.
SCIENCE

