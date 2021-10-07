Minister's column: Love should be as important to us as it is to God
You may think it strange that I would write about something that would be more fitting in the month of February, but the bible mentions love 541 times. So, love must be very important to God, and it should be to us as well. You may feel that you are alone, that no one loves you, or maybe bad experiences have soured you on caring for or loving others. I John 4:7-21 tells us much about love and how we can know love and give love.
