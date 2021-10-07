Minister's column: Love should be as important to us as it is to God

I want to say "thank you" for allowing our ministry to serve your heart today! Our devotional thought for today is "The Blessing of a Whosoever Salvation," and my text is in Revelation 22:17, where we read, "And the Spirit and the bride say, Come. And let him that heareth say, Come. And let him that is athirst come. And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely." (KJV) This is considered the last invitation in all of the Word of God to anyone who would want to know Jesus Christ as their Savior. This verse says "And whosoever will, let him take the water of life freely." There are those today who feel as though the gift of salvation is only available to a select few, that only the "predestined elect" can enter heaven and all of the rest have no hope.

SUMTER, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO