Preliminary hearing scheduled in Christopher Hopkins case

A Warrensburg man who is facing felony charges for allegedly robbing a store and its clerk in Johnson County on September 20 has a court proceeding scheduled. According to a probable-cause statement, the store clerk told authorities a man came into the store and looked around. She said he picked up a few things, brought them to the counter and asked if she was the only one in the store. After she said “yes,” she said he demanded money from the register and threatened to shoot her. She said she did not see a gun, but the man held his hand on his waist, and she could see bulge near his waist band. The clerk put all of the money from the register into a brown shopping bag along with the items the man had picked up. He also demanded her to put her cell phone in the bag.

WARRENSBURG, MO ・ 7 DAYS AGO