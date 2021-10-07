CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preliminary hearing scheduled in Christopher Hopkins case

By Kathleen Guill
press-leader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristopher Hopkins attended a preliminary hearing conference Sept. 21, 2021. Neil West appeared as counsel for Hopkins and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9, 2021, at 9 a.m. at the …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Log in or subscribe to continue. Welcome to our...

www.press-leader.com

Comments / 0

Post Register

Former Rep. von Ehlinger makes brief court appearance, preliminary hearing set

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Former Idaho lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger made a brief court appearance on rape charges Wednesday morning. In court on Wednesday, von Ehlinger's attorney and a judge agreed to schedule his preliminary hearing for Oct. 29. The charges stem after an investigation arose in March when an...
BOISE, ID
clintoncountyleader.com

Hearing held in Cameron truck stop case Wednesday

Judge to decide on petition filed by Cameron Regional Medical Center. Attorneys for Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron were in Clinton County court on Wednesday, October 6, seeking a temporary injunction to halt construction of a Love's Travel Stop currently under construction across the street from the hospital at the intersection of Interstate 35 and BB Highway.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

COUNSEL-STATUS HEARING SCHEDULED FOR BURGLARY SUSPECT

A Warrensburg man who is facing felony charges for allegedly robbing a store and its clerk in Johnson County on September 20 has a court proceeding scheduled. According to a probable-cause statement, the store clerk told authorities a man came into the store and looked around. She said he picked up a few things, brought them to the counter and asked if she was the only one in the store. After she said “yes,” she said he demanded money from the register and threatened to shoot her. She said she did not see a gun, but the man held his hand on his waist, and she could see bulge near his waist band. The clerk put all of the money from the register into a brown shopping bag along with the items the man had picked up. He also demanded her to put her cell phone in the bag.
WARRENSBURG, MO
kjluradio.com

Hearing that could exonerate Kevin Strickland scheduled

A man who has served over 40 years for a murder many say he did not commit could get his shot at freedom in about a month. KSHB-TV reports that a judge has scheduled an evidentiary hearing for Kevin Strickland on November 8. Judge James Welsh scheduled the hearing on Friday.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Cottonwood County Citizen Online

Hearing delayed for murder case

The Ralph Leslie Apmann omnibus hearing, scheduled for last week, has been delayed until Nov. 16 at 2 p.m. Apmann, who faces a charge of “second degree murder without intent while committing a felony,” recently posted $150,000 bail. He is linked to the Aug. 26 death of Luis Morales-Rivera of Worthington.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
KTTS

Court Hearings In Dallas County Kidnapping Case

Two men charged with kidnapping a woman in Dallas County have had court hearings. Timothy Norton appeared by video from the jail Tuesday. He does not have an attorney. A public defender appeared on behalf of James Phelps. The men are charged with keeping Cassidy Rainwater locked up in a...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
geneva.il.us

Public Hearing Scheduled For Geneva Farms South

The City of Geneva Development Projects Map has been updated with new documents for Geneva Farms North. Meeting dates have also been set for the FONA Expansion and Geneva Farms South projects. A new project, Starfish Animal Rescue, has been added to the website.
GENEVA, IL
Imperial Valley Press Online

Hearing in witness intimidation case scheduled

BRAWLEY — A preliminary hearing will take place Nov. 10 for five men arrested on suspicion of intimidating witnesses to a July 4 murder, a judge ruled Monday. Michael Derrick Jimenez, Miguel Angel Rodriguez, Raul Vega Mejia Jr., Ruben Fuentes and Jorge De La Rosa Jr. are co-defendants in a case connected to the July 4 homicide of Michelle Hernandez Durazo in Calexico.
BRAWLEY, CA
Leavenworth Times

Preliminary hearing continued in murder case

A preliminary hearing has been continued for a Leavenworth woman who is accusing of murdering her fiance. The preliminary hearing for Eva O. Banks was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in Leavenworth County District Court. But the hearing was continued until December because a witness was unavailable. Banks, 40, is charged...
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
ksgf.com

Court Hearings In Dallas County Kidnapping Case

Two men charged with kidnapping a woman in Dallas County have had court hearings. Timothy Norton appeared by video from the jail Tuesday. He does not have an attorney. A public defender appeared on behalf of James Phelps. The men are charged with keeping Cassidy Rainwater locked up in a...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO

