Metropolis, IL

Metropolis issues eight building permits in September

By PLANET STAFF
metropolisplanet.com
 7 days ago

The City of Metropolis Planning and Zoning Department issued a total of eight building permits during the month of September. There were three for the demolition of a residential building, one for temporary residential electric service, one for a commercial portable storage building, one for the demolition of a commercial building, one for the removal of a manufactured home and one for the removal of a mobile home.

#Building Permits#Commercial Building#Broadway#Immanuel Baptist Church

