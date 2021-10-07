Metropolis issues eight building permits in September
The City of Metropolis Planning and Zoning Department issued a total of eight building permits during the month of September. There were three for the demolition of a residential building, one for temporary residential electric service, one for a commercial portable storage building, one for the demolition of a commercial building, one for the removal of a manufactured home and one for the removal of a mobile home.www.metropolisplanet.com
