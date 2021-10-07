Can a YouTube video convince people to rethink cash bail? Local organizers think so
North Carolina's community of criminal justice reform advocates are using music to highlight the need for bail reform. On Sept. 9, recording artist Joe Troop published a music video depicting the story of local activist and community leader Dreama Caldwell. The video depicts her life prior to getting involved with community organizing and her experience in the legal system. The video, titled The Rise of Dreama Caldwell, can be found on YouTube.www.thetimesnews.com
