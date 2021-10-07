Sensory Design: Architecture for a Full Spectrum of Senses

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Fiora, Font Barcelona, TEULAT. Lead Architects: Marcel·lí Rosaleny Gamón, Carles Rosaleny Gamón. Text description provided by the architects. In this project, we try to preserve as much as possible, leaving remnants of the original elements as a tribute to those who built, rebuilt, or lived in this house. We try to create an architecture that remembers architecture without an architect, which is the result of collective knowledge and fruit of the accumulated experience of the generations that preceded us. This intervention seeks to highlight the scars of the parts that are removed with the aim of adapting the house to a contemporary habitat. Thus, on the walls, there are remnants of the ceilings, the vault of the old staircase, and the walls. Following the idea that every intervention is the witness of its time, we include new materials that are easy to identify due to the pristine images that contrast with the roughness and imperfection of the older layers of the original construction. Therefore, we use self-supporting plasterboard partitions as well as large-format, uniform floors that contribute to the fluidity of the space.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 3 DAYS AGO