CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Sensory Design: Architecture for a Full Spectrum of Senses

ArchDaily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA space is much more than just its appearance. Textures, smells, and sounds can strongly affect the user's experience. Based on this, sensory architecture can transform the interaction between people and the built environment into something even deeper. A space that considers all of the senses can trigger feelings such...

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
sunset.com

This Landscape Designer Creates Enduring Gardens Full of Childlike Wonder

Landscape designer Molly Sedlacek draws on Oregon and California influences to create gardens that evoke childlike wonder and a sense of discovery. The gardens designed by Molly Sedlacek, of OR.CA, a design and product studio she operates out of Marin, California, are so evocative, playful, and unique they’re more than just landscapes—they’re functional art installations. A seating area looks like a long-forgotten paleontology dig. Salvaged redwood “mushroom stools” are scattered across a weathered cypress patio, sculptural yet inviting. A trio of hammocks and climbable wood totems tell the story of a father raising his two sons.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Monograph's New Feature Boosts the Financial Health of Architecture and Design Firms

Monograph—a leading practice operations platform designed to help architects and engineers oversee projects, timesheets, and forecasts in one integrated and simple interface—has launched its latest add-on feature, Planned Profit Report and Profit Drivers. During the company’s first-ever virtual conference, Section Cut, in August 2021, Monograph announced the introduction of Planned Profit Report and Profit Drivers, designed to provide architecture and design firms with a better understanding of their profitability.
ECONOMY
Dezeen

Five architecture and design events in October from Dezeen Events Guide

Dutch Design Week 2021, the postponed Expo 2020 Dubai the thirteenth edition of Design Week Mexico are among the architecture and design events featured in Dezeen Events Guide this month. Other events taking place this month include Archtober, a New York City-based celebration of architecture and design, and Design Korea,...
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensory Design#Landscape Design#Built Environment
tribeza.com

Connect with local experts in architecture, design and construction to bring your dream home to life

Building a home can be a headache, but it doesn’t have to be. The process requires an extraordinary amount of time, money and decisions, but with the right partners, a remodel or build can be a smooth process with a happy ending. A trusted design team that understands your vision can bring your dream home to life — with your sanity intact! The following experts in architecture, design and construction are a great resource to help you along every step of your journey to achieving that dream. Just tell them TRIBEZA sent you.
AUSTIN, TX
Dezeen

Leeds Beckett University presents nine architecture and design projects

A "Recycled Fun Palace" and pottery studios for autistic and non-verbal people are included in Dezeen's latest school show by Leeds Beckett University. Also included is a project that imagines a post-viral Blackpool and another that explores the idea that colonising another planet is the solution to climate change. Leeds...
VISUAL ART
designboom.com

my archischool students design sustainable architecture for cities, including 'bird hotel'

MY ARCHISCHOOL CHALLENGES STUDENTS TO CREATE SUSTAINABLE URBAN ARCHITECTURE. my archischool, the hong kong-based education institute, continues to increase the skills as well as knowledge of art for future careers in architecture. as countries move towards a post-pandemic world, the school challenged students enrolled on the architectural design program 1.0 to design sustainable architecture in urban spaces. these were to be based on the 17 sustainable development goals from the united nations, but also needed to accentuate the enjoyment and coziness of living with nature. five designers each imagined hospitality buildings that benefit life in cities, from a bird hotel that accommodates biodiversity to exoskeleton school structures. the creatives also joined forces in creating and constructing a full-size and partial mock-up of a green bathroom and kitchen to further benefit sustainability in urban spaces.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
ArchDaily

Sweeping Silhouettes, Arching Frames: Seeking Comfort Through the Curve

In a post-Covid period of reinvention, Porto-based furniture brand Hamilton Conte is embracing modularity, new shapes and above all, comfort. ‘Covid seems to have given us curves,’ I mused recently to an industry friend while taking in an exhibition of new design, where barely a single straight line was to be found. While I posited the theory that all this obsessing over the plump little microbes taking over our lives has skewed our vision and turned interiors into blobby islands of furniture, my friend, who has experience in interior design, both virtual and real, put forward a far more rational and fascinating theory. ‘I thought it was all the 3D artists imagining fanciful interior-scapes starting to have a real impact on future design,’ she said. ‘Historically, industrial design started with pen and paper, and straight lines were more realistic. But now, with technology, the possibility to design soft and round is bringing more soft and round into our worlds.’
INTERIOR DESIGN
toolfarm.com

Webinar Replay: Sketchup for Architectural Design: Evolve your workflow with technology

This is the first in a series of webinars from Trimble that delve into a complete and connected multidisciplinary design workflow specifically for architecture exteriors, large-scale interiors, and sustainability projects. Sketchup for Architectural Design: Evolve your workflow with technology. Designing the architectural elements of your project is an intricate and...
COMPUTERS
argonautnews.com

Intelligent Architecture

Santa Monica firm receives multiple design honors for mixed-use housing project. Over the years, Michael W. Folonis Architects has designed many affordable housing and senior complexes on the Westside. The full-service architecture firm in Santa Monica has also designed pro bono for homeless students in a partnership with UCLA and worked with Santa Monica-based nonprofit Community Corporation of Santa Monica to improve affordable housing lifestyles.
SANTA MONICA, CA
ArchDaily

Brasil House / Play Arquitetura

Text description provided by the architects. The house, designed in the 1980s by Henrique Cambiaghi, attracted the client for the beautiful design of the concrete structure, the large wooden windows, and the view of the trees at the back of the land. It had, however, an unconventional feature: the kitchen...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Hiroshi Sambuichi Designs Extension of Copenhagen's Cisterns

Hiroshi Sambuichi and The Cisterns in Copenhagen reveal plans for a fourth chamber to extend the exhibition space with another immersive artistic experience, further establishing the venue as a cultural destination. The design continues the succession of spaces within the former water reservoir with a new room featuring a transparent roof with light filtering through the water from a recreated water basin located above, on the Frederiksberg Castle grounds. The sharp contrast between the existing Cisterns and the proposal highlights a unique spatial experience, where the natural elements are quintessential.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

International general public competition for the development of a landscape urban-planning and architectural design for the park alongside the Serbian Army Boulevard in Banja Luka

Transformation of the space, once intended for military infrastructure, into a public multifunctional city park has multiple significance for the future development of Banja Luka. Through creative and innovative selection of activities and contents of the future park, specific for this space, the authors of the competition are given the...
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

How to Incorporate Steel Railings Into the Design

Railings play two roles in architectural projects, both as a support and safety component in a building, which involves a great deal of technical detailing and accessibility standards, and as an accent element in the design. In this article, we will explore the different ways in which these elements can be used in a project.
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

Casa Almudena / Jesús Perales

Manufacturers: ACS, Aluminis Bassa, Borja, Cerfasa, Gutex. Text description provided by the architects. The Commission: Almudena and Jordi requested a house in one level for them and their two children. They have many hobbies, such as music, fine arts and cooking, and are eager to share their time with the family. The objective of the house was clear: to ensure that all members of the small family could share as much time as possible together, regardless of what area of the house they're in. At the same time, we wanted to maintain some privacy regarding the street and open the house to its neighbor: a beautiful vineyard. The result has been a walled house towards the façade, but with irregular shapes that open up to the landscape of the vineyards.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Casa del Calvari / ENDALT Arquitectes

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Fiora, Font Barcelona, TEULAT. Lead Architects: Marcel·lí Rosaleny Gamón, Carles Rosaleny Gamón. Text description provided by the architects. In this project, we try to preserve as much as possible, leaving remnants of the original elements as a tribute to those who built, rebuilt, or lived in this house. We try to create an architecture that remembers architecture without an architect, which is the result of collective knowledge and fruit of the accumulated experience of the generations that preceded us. This intervention seeks to highlight the scars of the parts that are removed with the aim of adapting the house to a contemporary habitat. Thus, on the walls, there are remnants of the ceilings, the vault of the old staircase, and the walls. Following the idea that every intervention is the witness of its time, we include new materials that are easy to identify due to the pristine images that contrast with the roughness and imperfection of the older layers of the original construction. Therefore, we use self-supporting plasterboard partitions as well as large-format, uniform floors that contribute to the fluidity of the space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Architects, not Architecture Announce Season 2 of their Virtual World Tour

Architects, not Architecture Announce Season 2 of their Virtual World Tour. In the beginning of 2020 the talk series Architects, not Architecture (AnA) decided to go digital adapting to the restrictions for cultural events due to the covid-19 pandemic. Throughout the whole year and into the first quarter of 2021 their new talk series dubbed Virtual World Tour (VWT) expanded their reach from a Eurocentric approach to a global talk series, unfolding intellectual biographies of renowned and relevant international architects through the screens of thousands of viewers in their homes.
VISUAL ART

Comments / 0

Community Policy