CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Donnie Wahlberg on Britney: 'I hope she's happy'

Daily Gate City
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Kids on the Block's Donnie Wahlberg discusses the difficulties of fame as a solo artist and hopes Britney Spears gets to live her best life moving forward. (Oct. 7) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7d75117ca3784c3b8cb26f2f656d1229.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Jenny McCarthy Spills Details on Marriage to 'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg on 7th Anniversary

The Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy has spoken effusively about her marriage to Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg in the past, and in honor of their 7th wedding anniversary she continued the trend. In a new interview on The Rachael Ray Show, McCarthy opened up to Ray about how they recently renewed their wedding vows and how they keep the spark going seven years in.
CELEBRITIES
People

Jenny McCarthy Says Marriage to Donnie Wahlberg Is Still 'Exciting' 7 Years in: 'Lucky in Love'

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg renewed their vows on Aug. 31 as they celebrated their seventh anniversary. Jenny McCarthy and her husband Donnie Wahlberg are going strong!. While appearing virtually on the Rachael Ray Show Wednesday, the Masked Singer judge, 48, opened up about her marriage during and shared some of the cute things she and her husband do to keep it "exciting."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Blue Bloods': Donnie Wahlberg Displays New Kids on the Block Skills in Season Premiere

The Blue Bloods Season 12 premiere might not have been packed with major developments within the Reagan family, but it did end with a surprisingly fun moment. Donnie Wahlberg, who has starred as the no-nonsense Det. Danny Reagan on the show since it began, got a chance to show off his vocal skills. As longtime fans know, Wahlberg was best known as a member of the boy band New Kids on the Block before he began acting.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Wahlberg
Person
Britney Spears
Distractify

Donnie Wahlberg Gets Help With His Stunts on 'Blue Bloods' Season 12

Since 2010 Donnie Wahlberg has portrayed Danny Reagan on CBS’s hit drama Blue Bloods. Anyone who watches the series knows that while Danny is on the streets of New York solving cases with his partner, Maria Baez (Marisa Ramirez), and he’s in the midst of life and death situations often. From criminal pursuits wielding fake guns to cars crashing, the detective always seems to be in danger.
TV & VIDEOS
at40.com

Donnie Wahlberg & Joey McIntyre Announce NKOTB's The Mixtape Tour 2022

The party continues! New Kids on the Block are hitting the road for an extensive arena tour in May 2022, and they’re bringing along Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue!. Donnie Wahlberg and Joey McIntyre joined Ryan Seacrest on-air on Monday, October 4, to announce the exciting news, sharing the tour will be an all-out celebration for the fans.
MUSIC
Daily Gate City

'I hope she's watching': Kristen Stewart hopes Diana would be happy with biopic

At the film's London premiere, actor Kristen Stewart responds to "Spencer" awards buzz, says she hopes the late Princess Diana is watching. (Oct. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f86cc87632934c7aba4c94136fba2031.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Block#Breaking News#Ap Archive
HollywoodLife

Donnie Wahlberg’s Siblings: Everything To Know About ‘Blue Bloods’ Star’s 8 Brothers & Sisters

Donnie Wahlberg is the eighth born child of nine and has five brothers and three sisters. Find out more about them here. Donnie Wahlberg, 52, may be one of Hollywood’s most talented actors, but he’s not the only noteworthy one in his family! The New Kids on the Block singer-turned-Blue Bloods’ star is just one of nine children born to his parents, Alma Wahlberg, who passed away in Apr., and Donald Wahlberg Sr., who passed away in 2008. He also has three half-siblings from his father, so his brood is definitely a large one!
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Britney Spears Is "Very Happy" with Her Father's Conservatorship Suspension, Lawyer Says

Britney Spears is celebrating a major win in her conservatorship case. On Wednesday, a California judge officially suspended Britney's father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator overseeing her estate. Jamie has legally overseen Britney's professional and personal affairs for the last 13 years following the pop star's highly publicized breakdown in 2007.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad’s Still Messing With Her Wedding

Britney Spears is taking steps to hammer out a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé Sam Asghari — and having her estranged dad Jamie Spears still at the helm of her estate is a problem, her lawyer claims in a new court filing. The new paperwork, filed Wednesday and obtained by Rolling Stone, is calling for Jamie’s ouster as conservator of the pop star’s estate on a much faster timetable than Jamie proposed in his surprise September 7th petition to terminate his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship. While Jamie had asked for a January court hearing on his petition, Britney and her new lawyer,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Says the Reagan Family Mirrors the Cast’s Off-Screen Relationships

Just days after the 12th season of Blue Bloods, star of the hit series Donnie Wahlberg has opened up about the show’s cast and how close everyone actually is. During his recent appearance on The Talk, Wahlberg stated that he believes the Reagan family is getting closer. “I think it’s really mirroring our relationships off-screen,” he observed. He also recalled how the cast was shooting during the pandemic last year and how everyone really bonded through all that.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Britney vs Spears’ Director on Why She Plans to Stay With Pop Star’s Story “For the Rest of My Life”

Erin Lee Carr is ready for a nap. On Tuesday, Netflix debuted her documentary Britney vs Spears about the life and tangled conservatorship of Britney Spears on the eve of what turned out to be a life-changing hearing for the pop star as her father was suspended from the constrictive 13-year arrangement. Carr had been poring over the case for more than two and a half years, and the reason she’s ready for a brief respite is reflected by her filmography. It boasts back-to-back-to-back similarly investigative and intense docs: 2019’s I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter about the...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Stopped Doing His Own Stunts When ‘the Wheels Didn’t Work the Same’

Anyone who watches Blue Bloods knows that Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan is constantly in the midst of a life and death situation. From car chases to criminal pursuits, the detective is always in danger. And what many fans didn’t know was that Wahlberg did his own stunts. But in a recent interview with The Talk, the actor admitted that he had to tone it down during season 10 because, “the wheels didn’t work the same.”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy