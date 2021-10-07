Donnie Wahlberg on Britney: 'I hope she's happy'

Donnie Wahlberg is the eighth born child of nine and has five brothers and three sisters. Find out more about them here. Donnie Wahlberg, 52, may be one of Hollywood’s most talented actors, but he’s not the only noteworthy one in his family! The New Kids on the Block singer-turned-Blue Bloods’ star is just one of nine children born to his parents, Alma Wahlberg, who passed away in Apr., and Donald Wahlberg Sr., who passed away in 2008. He also has three half-siblings from his father, so his brood is definitely a large one!

