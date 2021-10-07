CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1983: Children’s Museum Haunted House is ‘Out of this World’

By Michael Hartz
WRTV
WRTV
 6 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — In 1983, the 20th anniversary of The Children’s Museum Guild’s Haunted House aligned perfectly with the 25th anniversary of NASA for a spooky outer space experience.

The Haunted House boasted 18 rooms each with a unique take on the Wide World of Space theme. Former WRTV reporter Barbara Boyd got a sneak peek before it opened to the public.

Some of the rooms Boyd visited included the Robot Room, a Black Hole, a Galactic Vampire room, Mission Control, Curse of the Clones lab, Asteroid Belt, Launching Pad, ET’s Closet and a Lunar Walk.

The Children’s Museum even purchased an Apollo space capsule to add to the display.

The Children’s Museum Guild’s 57th Annual Haunted House returns Oct. 9–31, 2021. This year’s theme is the Frightful Frontier where children can board a train to Tombtown, and see goblins and monsters roam the Wicked West!

Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
KICK AM 1530

Watch Bizarre Red Flying Object Spotted in Illinois Just Disappear

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope just a bizarre red/orange object in the sky that no one has any idea what it is. Personally, and I don't know why I think it looks like a plane. I mean I can see the wings and the body of the plane. Why it's that color and not a regular color of an airplane, that I can't explain, but it does look like an airplane to me.
ASTRONOMY
WRTV

WRTV

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

