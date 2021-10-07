Perspective: Truth in fiction
As a history teacher, it's hard to resist good non-fiction. In my free time, you'd often find me wedged between the pages of history books, biographies, and political stories. The last one that grabbed me was David Blight's big biography of Frederick Douglass, whose 900 pages are well-worth the time and effort. When people find out I teach, many express their love for the "true stories" over fiction. They seek solidarity in never cracking a novel again. That's too bad because there is much truth in fiction, if one knows where to look.
