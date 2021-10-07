CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Perspective: Truth in fiction

By Northern Public Radio
northernpublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a history teacher, it’s hard to resist good non-fiction. In my free time, you’d often find me wedged between the pages of history books, biographies, and political stories. The last one that grabbed me was David Blight’s big biography of Frederick Douglass, whose 900 pages are well-worth the time and effort. When people find out I teach, many express their love for the “true stories” over fiction. They seek solidarity in never cracking a novel again. That’s too bad because there is much truth in fiction, if one knows where to look.

www.northernpublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
wypr.org

Historical Fiction: Escape to Another Century

Sometimes, daily life can be a bit much- politics, climate change, the PANDEMIC! It’s a lot. On this edition of The Weekly Reader, we review a pair of Historical Novels that promise to take you away from your cares and transport you to another century: Lauren Groff's Matrix and Sarah Ferguson's Her Heart for a Compass.
BALTIMORE, MD
outsidemagazine

What Is Climate Fiction For?

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. We’re relaunching the Outside Book Club this week, and to celebrate we’re publishing a series on how the booming genre of climate fiction is helping us see our changing planet in a new light. You can learn more about the book club here, or join us on Facebook to discuss our October pick, Bewilderment, a new work of climate fiction by Richard Powers.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Raindance

101 Guide on Writing Science Fiction

Science fiction is the ultimate source of mind-bending entertainment. It is the most controversial and famous genre in literature. This genre has lasted for decades, varying from dystopian fantasies to futuristic tales, cyberpunk stories, physics, and many more. Fiction has been equally dominating the entertainment industry for quite some time....
BOOKS & LITERATURE
timespub.com

Pulp, not fiction: The persistence of print

In an age where nearly everything has turned digital (and as a community, we have lately transitioned to a very virtual existence by necessity), the persistence of print remains evident. I personally covet hard and paperback copies of books more than staring at yet another screen; though the benefits of...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gish Jen
Person
David Blight
las-cruces.org

Fiction Writer Support Group

Authors alert! Thomas Branigan Memorial Library will be hosting a Fiction Writer Support Group on Saturdays in November, from 2 - 3 p.m. This program will be held in person in the library meeting rooms. COVID related restriction will be strictly enforced in accordance with the current mandate implemented through the State of New Mexico Governor’s office.
LAS CRUCES, NM
las-cruces.org

Learn to Write Fiction Learning Circle

Join us for our Learn to Write Fiction Learning Circle. Learning Circles are based on peer learning; we are all experts in something, and sharing is how we learn best. This is an in-person, eight-week beginner course covering one new writing topic each week, with reading and writing assignments for at-home and in-class learning. The course is built around various authors' blog posts and articles that detail specific fiction writing suggestions. All write fiction learning topic materials will be available online and in print.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lmgfl.com

Female Perspective, Part 5

As part of our Women of Influence issue in September, Lifestyle collaborated with ArtServe—the award-winning arts incubator based in Fort Lauderdale—on a pictorial feature inspired by the creative laboratory’s recent photography exhibition, “Superficial Impressions.” The images chosen by Lifestyle, taken by female photographers/artists spotlighted in the exhibit, speak to the web of feelings, fears, joys, and challenges experienced by women of all ages and backgrounds. In the online version of the story, Lifestyle presents additional images (connected to the exhibition series) by the featured photographers.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Great Bend Tribune

Fall mysteries and other fiction available

Here are some of the new adult fiction books available at the Ellinwood School/Community Library. If your mother was missing, would you tell the police? Even if the most obvious suspect was your father? This is the dilemma facing the four grown Delaney siblings. The Delaneys are fixtures in their community. The parents, Stan and Joy, are the envy of all of their friends. They’re killers on the tennis court, and off it their chemistry is palpable. But after 50 years of marriage, they’ve finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. So why are Stan and Joy so miserable?
ELLINWOOD, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Books
Fox News

Melvin Van Peebles, icon of Black cinema, dead at 89

Filmmaker and author Melvin Van Peebles has died at the age of 89. The rebel director known for his groundbreaking "blaxploitation" films, passed on Sept. 21 surrounded by his family, the Criterion Collection announced. "Dad knew that Black images matter," his son Mario Van Peebles said in a statement released...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Asked What Her Favorite Scripture or Quote Is and Her Answer is Incredible

Do you have a favorite scripture or a go-to Bible verse? Country music star Reba McEntire most definitely does and last week she let everyone on social media know about it. On the same day she released her new box set, Revised Remixed Remastered, the beloved country superstar took to Twitter to share her favorite Bible verse with fans. And trust us when we say, it’s a classic. Just like so many of her awesome songs.
RELIGION
Audacy

'Oz' actor Granville Adams dies at 58

After a battle with cancer, actor Granville Adams has passed away at the age of 58. Adams was primarily known for his six seasons of work on HBO’s gritty prison drama, “Oz,” where he played Zahir Arif, a burglar who finds salvation in Islam while incarcerated. Adams revealed on an...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Chinonye Chuwku’s Emmett Till Film for MGM’s Orion Pictures Adds 7 to Cast

MGM’s Orion Pictures’ film “Till,” starring Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till, has rounded out its cast. Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Roger Guenveur Smith have boarded the project, directed by Chinonye Chukwu. “Till” is currently filming in Atlanta, with the full cast pictured above. “Till” tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), chronicling her decision to have an open casket at Emmett’s funeral and allowing Jet magazine to publish David Jackson’s funeral photos in order to ensure people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son’s murder....
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
tsl.news

Literary wanderings: On fiction as environmental activism

Sometimes writing works. The words spill onto the page and line up into sentences, and, for a moment, we’ve held that rare thing in our hands: the potential to deeply affect the perspective of readers. More commonly we find ourselves in a familiar place: sitting, staring at the wall or...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Discover Mag

The Truth About Truth Serum

Law enforcement officials have long used drugs like barbiturates to interrogate suspects. (Credit: Valery Brozhinsky/Shutterstock) The ability to separate truths from falsehoods has long evaded humanity: We’re prone to lying when it behooves us, and we do a poor job of recognizing when we’re the ones being lied to. Even police officers and other specialists trained in the detection of deceit fall short about as often as the average person.
INDIA
pinalcentral.com

Holten: A change of perspective

Do you want to know something? I’m not a kid anymore. I just think I am. My age meter is clearly malfunctioning because my mind still thinks I’m 18. But my body occasionally elbows my mind in the ribs to remind it that I’m not. Oh sure, I can still...
SOCIETY
North Coast Journal

Flash Fiction Season is Here

Well, that went by fast. It’s already time again for the annual North Coast Journal Flash Fiction Contest, so get typing. Make your original stories 99 words or fewer (like this announcement), not including the title, for a chance to see your work of genius and brevity in the Journal. Email up to three entries as attachments or in the body of your email (no PDFs, please) to fiction@northcoastjournal.com with your full name and contact information (sorry, we don’t do pen names) by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8. The judges’ favorites will be published in December. Don’t procrastinate.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Times Gazette

Separating fact from fiction

Being a frequent distant driver, both for labor and leisure, I’ve seen a lot beyond my roads’ edge lines and those reminder grooves that surely can come in handy. As far as what I’ve seen over time, there’ve been plenty of deer sightings, both the live versions in fields off my highways and also the deceased versions just off the roads.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Frankfort Times

Britney Spears is writing a fiction book

Britney Spears is planning on writing a fiction book that takes inspiration from her conservatorship battle. The 39-year-old singer has announced she is going to put pen to paper on a book about a “girl who was murdered” who finds her ghost “stuck in limbo”.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta author publishes Christian fiction

"Grace: A Journey of Gods Unmerited Favor in the Midst of Uncertainties," is a new book by Marietta author Emily Marie Lavalais that has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co. Inc. The story is a journey through the eyes of several women and God’s grace, mercy, and favor for each,...
MARIETTA, GA
menlopark.org

Fiction Book Group: The Water Dancer

In Coates's much-lauded work of historical fiction, we meet young Hiram Walker, who was born into bondage. When his mother was sold away, Hiram was robbed of all memory of her—but was gifted with a mysterious power. Years later, when Hiram almost drowns in a river, that same power saves his life. This brush with death births an urgency in Hiram and a daring scheme: to escape from the only home he’s ever known.
MENLO PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy