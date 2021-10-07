Perspective: Truth in fiction

Here are some of the new adult fiction books available at the Ellinwood School/Community Library. If your mother was missing, would you tell the police? Even if the most obvious suspect was your father? This is the dilemma facing the four grown Delaney siblings. The Delaneys are fixtures in their community. The parents, Stan and Joy, are the envy of all of their friends. They’re killers on the tennis court, and off it their chemistry is palpable. But after 50 years of marriage, they’ve finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. So why are Stan and Joy so miserable?

ELLINWOOD, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO