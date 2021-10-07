Occupational And Patient Radiation

Exp Oncol. 2021 Sep;43(3):277-280. R.E. Kavetsky Institute of Experimental Pathology, Oncology and Radiobiology of the National Academy of Science of Ukraine has been studying the mechanisms and specificities of individual radiation sensitivity (IRS) formation in professionals who work in the field of ionizing radiation, cancer patients and representatives of other population groups. Our data based on the use of G2-test in in vitro irradiated blood lymphocytes in late G2-period of cell cycle indicated an increased carcinogenic risk in professionals with high IRS. We suggest that the COVID-19 pandemic could make significant adjustments in the formation of IRS in professionals who have survived the disease and continue to work with ionizing radiation (IR). Increased systemic inflammatory activity, which persists for a long time in COVID-19 patients, in combination with low-dose range irradiation (professionals who continue to work with IR) and with local irradiation in the high-dose range (radiation therapy for cancer patients) may affect IRS. Repeated determination of IRS in professionals who have had COVID-19 infection, using chromosomal G2-radiation sensitivity assay will answer the question: can SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus affect the IRS? The proposed hypothesis of the radiosensitivity evolution needs further experimental validation using a set of radiobiological indices to clarify the mechanism of IRS formation following COVID-19 infection. The detected changes (increase) of human IRS after COVID-19 must be taken into account for personalized planning of radiotherapy of COVID-19 cancer patients.

MEDICAL SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO