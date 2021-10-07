CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Occupational And Patient Radiation

 7 days ago

This study clearly depicts that , ALARA (as low as reasonably achievable) is the guiding principle in radiation (XR) safety, but there is a lack of standardization of XR protocols. Given the longitudinal effects of continued XR exposure on providers’ life-time risk of XR-induced carcinoma and cataract formation, there is a need to establish an imaging standard that minimizes occupational risks without sacrificing image quality. We used an imaging protocol with a reduced frame rate (Fr) and roentgen (R) to assess patient and occupational XR exposure in a hybrid fixed imaging suite for endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR) and thoracic endovascular aortic repair (TEVAR). A retrospective analysis was conducted of occupational XR dose of operating room (OR) personnel and patients before and after implementation of a modified preset imaging protocol from 15 Fr/5 R to 7.5 Fr/2.5 R during 2018 to 2020. All OR staff wore XR dosimetry badges to record monthly dose equivalent levels: lens, shallow, and deep. Patient XR dose was calculated by air kerma and dose-area product. Wilcoxon rank sum test demonstrated significance (P < .05).

