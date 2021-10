Dig deep enough into gay Reddit, and you’ll find all manner of RuPaul’s Drag Race conspiracy theories. One of the classics, likely no more than an old wives’ tale among queens, is that RuPaul casts each season with the help of an astrologer. Examining the astrology signs of the show’s many contestants does reveal trends about which signs will likely triumph on the main stage. Whether or not RuPaul is onto the star-crossed conspiracies, there’s no denying how the archetypes of each sign play out in the high stakes competition. Here’s just a few of the cosmic factors at play in the workroom.

TV SHOWS ・ 12 DAYS AGO