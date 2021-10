After four weeks of in-person classes and on-campus life, Penn's COVID-19 case count has remained low, and the University has seen no proof of classroom transmission. Between Sept. 19 and Sept. 25, 55 Penn community members tested positive for COVID-19 out of a total of 15,471 community members who received tests. The positivity rate was 0.36%, which is similar to the previous week's positivity rate of 0.38%. During the first two weeks of the semester, the positivity rate remained close to 1%.

