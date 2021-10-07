CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FX daily: It’s hard to be a dove

Cover picture for the articlePoland's MPC has been the latest central bank to cave into the energy price surge and hike rates. Inflation pressure is building around the world and momentum is behind higher US rates and a stronger dollar. Today's FX session will be quiet ahead of tomorrow's US September jobs report, but ECB minutes and a Fed/ECB conference on inflation will be in focus.

#Treasury Department#Core Inflation#Mpc#Ecb#Nfp Fx#Adp#Republicans#Senate#Us Treasury#Usd Jpy#Polish#The Cleveland Fed#Dxy
