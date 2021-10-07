FX daily: It’s hard to be a dove

There was a remarkable disconnect between US and European yields yesterday. The German curve further bear steepened with yields rising between 0.9bp (2y) and 3.8bp/3.5bp for the 5y/10-y sector. The US curve flattened. The US 2-y yield rose 2bp. 10’s and 30’s declined 3.5bp and 6.9bp respectively. The data were not to blame with both ZEW economic confidence and US NFIB small business confidence showing a loss of momentum. The curve moves are telling on markets assessment on the relative positioning of the Fed and the ECB with respect to the risk of more long-lasting inflation. The Fed/individual governors show ever more signs for preparing to front-load both tapering of bond purchases and raising interest rates as illustrated by comments from Bullard and Bostic yesterday. The latter even labeled ‘transitory’ as a ‘dirty word’ as inflation is lasting longer than expected. The combination of early tightening in a context of uncertainty on growth resulted in a flattening move. The 3-y and 10-y US auctions yesterday were solid/strong after recent price concessions. Markets’ attitude toward European bond clearly is different but telling at the same time. In September/October, the rise in European yields was mainly driven by higher inflation expectations, to a large extent inspired by the persistent ‘transitory narrative’ of the likes of ECB’s Lane. However, European real yields recently started a catch up move. The German 10-y real yield returned north of -2.0%. This remains extremely low, but suggests markets sense a modification of the ECB inflation language is on the horizon. US and major European equity indices mainly showed modest losses in a mild risk-off context. Oil stabilized at a high level (brent $83.5 p/b area). The risk-off combined with higher short-term USD yields continued to favour the dollar. DXY tested the 94.50/55 area. EUR/USD touched a minor new correction low (close 1.153). USD/JPY closed at 113.61, the highest level since November 2018.

