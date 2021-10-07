Progressive – Auto insurance share increased, stock price will increase too?

FY20 has been an amazing year for Progressive Corporation, with record increases in net profit and pretty much all other relevant metrics. The insurance company has enjoyed the results for the same reason others in the sector have: An increase in investment holdings and fewer claims. However, with market conditions expected to return to normal, we are doubtful if the company can duplicate these results in the future. What’s worse, it seems that the company is about to fall even beyond its FY19 levels.