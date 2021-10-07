CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks rally on easing debt ceiling worries

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStock markets are in bullish mood this morning in Europe, with gains fuelled by hopes of some progress in US debt ceiling talks. Equities find their footing as debt worries ease. Initial gains promising, but are we out of the woods yet?. FTSE 100 lifted as growth optimism returns. After...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Pro: the next decade for the U.S. stock market will be like the 1970s

Smead discusses the similarities he sees between now and the 1970s. He picks two sectors he expects to be the "darlings" in the upcoming years. The XOP ETF is currently up more than 70% on a year-to-date basis. Bill Smead of Smead Capital Management says the next decade for the...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

S&P 500 continues its slide, SNB keeps euro down

The US market worked in full force yesterday, with the debt market returning to action after the long weekend. They retain the trends of recent weeks with pressure on equity and bond markets as investors continue to price in a tightening of the Fed’s monetary policy. Since the beginning of...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Equity rally has further to run despite stagflation fears – UBS

Amid surging energy prices, fears of stagflation dominated the early part of last week, but signs of progress on US fiscal negotiations helped equities finish the week in positive territory. Economists at UBS continue to see equity upside and recommend buying the winners from global growth, including energy and financials.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD consolidates in a range below mid-0.6900s, eyeing US CPI/FOMC minutes

NZD/USD was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early European session. A modest USD pullback extended some support; a cautious market mood capped the upside. Investors now eye US CPI report and FOMC meeting minutes for a fresh directional impetus. The NZD/USD pair lacked any firm directional...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debt Crisis#European#Ftse#Dow
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Cautious mood persists as focus shifts to US inflation data, FOMC Minutes

Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, October 13:. Major currency pairs stayed within familiar ranges on Tuesday as investors remained on the sidelines while waiting for high-impact data releases. The sour market mood made it difficult for risk-sensitive assets to find demand but falling US Treasury bond yields weighed on the dollar. The US Dollar Index was posting modest daily losses around 94.35 at the time of press and the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield, which lost 3.5% on Tuesday, was down 0.5%.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY bounces off lows, back around mid-113.00s

USD/JPY attracted some dip-buying near the 113.35 region, though lacked follow-through. Elevated US bond yields extended some support; a modest USD weakness capped gains. Investors now eye the US CPI report and FOMC minutes for a fresh directional impetus. The USD/JPY pair reversed an intraday dip and climbed back above...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD retreats below 1.1550 after US inflation data

EUR/USD pair lost its traction in the early American session. Annual CPI in US edged higher to 5.4% in September. US Dollar Index is staging a modest rebound after inflation report. After rising to a fresh daily high of 1.1567 during the European trading hours, the EUR/USD pair came under...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

Stocks are going sideways, is this a month-long bear flag pattern?

The S&P 500 index extended its short-term decline yesterday. Is this a new downtrend or still just a correction following last week’s breakout?. Stocks went slightly lower yesterday, as the S&P 500 index lost 0.24%. The broad stock market index got back to the 4,350 level. Investors were taking short-term profits off the table following last Thursday’s rally. It looks like a downward correction so far, as the index remains above the late Sep. - early Oct. consolidation. This morning the main indices are expected to open between -0.1% and +0.2% vs. their yesterday’s closing prices. So we may see a consolidation along the mentioned support level of 4,350 following today’s mixed Consumer Price Index number release.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Declining interest in Bitcoin-margined futures promises lesser price volatility

Days of extreme price volatility during market downturns may be behind us as traders are increasingly using stablecoins or fiat currencies as collateral to trade futures contracts – an obligation to buy or sell the underlying at a later date at an agreed-upon price. Since May, the percentage of futures...
MARKETS
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after muddled day of trading on Wall St

Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday as traders waited for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. Shares rose in Shanghai after customs data showed exports rose in September, though imports slowed sharply. The Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.6% to 3,566.24. Tokyo s Nikkei 225 index fell 0.3% to 28,140.28 and the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower to 7,272.50. Seoul s Kospi gained 1% to 2,944.41. Hong Kong was closed for a holiday. Markets have been choppy for weeks as investors try to figure out how the economy will continue its recovery with COVID-19 remaining a threat and rising inflation...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: US inflation soars, dollar wins

The US Consumer Price Index was confirmed at 5.4% YoY in September. US Treasury yields retreated, undermining demand for the American currency. EUR/USD keeps consolidating near the year low, additional slides on the table. The EUR/USD pair bottomed at 1.1523 early in the Asian session, bouncing from the level to...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

FTSE 100 bolstered by homebuilders as banks ease back

A strong US CPI reading has hit the Dow, pushing it into the red, but the FTSE 100 has held some of its gains thanks to a bounce in homebuilders. US CPI remains stubbornly persistent. JPMorgan retains its optimism on the US economy. Barratt Developments soars and offsets weakening bank...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Yen descends, inflation up next

Yen weakness continues to steal the show, we take a look at why. All currencies are stronger vs the USD except for JPY, which resumes its fall as oil soars and even as yields pause. US November CPI is due up next, with headline seen +5.3% and core at 4.0%.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite snap 3-session skid but Dow ensnared in longest losing skid in three weeks

U.S. stocks ended mostly in positive territory Wednesday, halting a string of losses at three, as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's Sept. 21-22 policy meeting that seemed to underscore the cetnral bank's plan to dial back its monthly purchases of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities as evidence of inflation show that pricing pressures continue to percolate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower but almost unchanged at about 34,378. Still, it was the fourth straight decline for the blue-chip benchmark, matching the longest losing skid ended Sept. 21, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed up 0.3% at 4,363, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.7% at about 14,572, and marked the best day since Oct. 7. Several Fed officials said they even preferred a more rapid reduction of the central bank's current $120 billion pace of monthly purchases, rather than the $15 billion reduction anticipated. Data showed that the U.S. consumer-price index rose 0.4% in September after climbing 0.3% in August, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 5.4% after advancing 5.3% year-over-year in August.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy