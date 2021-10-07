LaGrange Police Department arrests man for gun, drug possession
The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man Tuesday night following a response call to shots being fired at a vehicle. Officers responded to the area of 214 East Render Street and located the suspect, Antione Dorsey, 30, of LaGrange, standing on the porch of the residence. Dorsey matched the description of the suspect that was provided by the victim and officers observed shell casings in the yard which was consistent with what the victim had reported.www.lagrangenews.com
