Short – And Long-Term Outcomes

physiciansweekly.com
 7 days ago

This study states that Splenectomies are often performed during open thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm (TAAA) repair as capsular tears are common and can be associated with significant bleeding. The effect of incidental splenectomy on outcomes after TAAA repair is unknown. All open type I to type III TAAA repairs performed from 1987 to 2015 were evaluated using a single institutional database. Primary end points were in-hospital death, major adverse events (MAE), and long-term survival. The secondary end point was hospital length of stay (LOS). All repairs performed for rupture were excluded. Logistic and linear multivariable regression was used for the in-hospital end points, and survival analyses were performed with Cox proportional hazards modeling and Kaplan-Meier techniques. There were 649 patients who met study inclusion criteria; 150 (23%) of these patients had a concurrent splenectomy (CS) and 6 patients required an emergency splenectomy secondary to bleeding postoperatively, leaving 156 total splenectomies while in house. Full demographic and procedural differences between the groups can be found in the Table. Mortality rate was 5.8% in the CS group (P = 1.0) compared with 5.6% in the non-CS group (P = 1.0)

www.physiciansweekly.com

pharmacytimes.com

Solriamfetol Demonstrates Short-, Long-Term Efficacy in Promoting Wakefulness, Improving Quality of Life

The paper reviews the safety profile of solriamfetol in treating ES associated with OSA or narcolepsy and discusses subject areas such as pharmacology, clinical efficacy, and tolerability of the drug. Treating excessive sleepiness (ES), which is a symptom of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and narcolepsy, with solriamfetol could be successful...
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
EatThis

Don't Take This Supplement Anymore, Experts Warn

Based on recent scientific evidence, many health experts are lukewarm to reluctant to recommend taking multivitamins or supplements. (The exceptions are vitamin C and vitamin D, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has publicly recommended, saying good data indicates they may help improve immunity.) Multivitamins, in particular, have come under increased skepticism in recent years, after a major 2019 meta-analysis at Johns Hopkins involving 450,000 people found that they don't lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, death after a heart attack or stroke, or early death in general.
92.9 Jack FM

Will You Need A COVID Vaccine To Renew Your License?

The short, and very clear answer, that you need to know is that NO there is no vaccination requirement to renew your license or registration in New York State. no you do not need to have proof of vaccination for COVID-19 in New York State to continue to drive your vehicle.
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
Scrubs Magazine

Healthcare Workers on Why They Refuse to Get Vaccinated

You probably don’t have to go too far out of your way to see an anti-vaccine protest. Workers and ordinary citizens are up in arms over the Biden administration’s decision to mandate the shot for corporations with more than 100 employees. But you may also see providers wearing full medical...
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says

It's often hard to tell if a new medication is working initially. In the first few days of using a new prescription, you may not notice significant improvements in the condition you're trying to treat. However, in the case of one common prescription, you may find yourself not only noticing changes in your condition, but serious health issues, as well. Now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is telling customers to stop using this popular medication immediately. Read on to discover if your medication is affected and what to do if you have this prescription at home.
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
studyfinds.org

Parkinson’s disease risk linked to one personality trait

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — People with a particular personality type may be more prone to developing Parkinson’s disease, a recent study reveals. Researchers from the Florida State University College of Medicine discovered a link between neuroticism, a personality trait that causes unpleasant emotions such as rage, irritability, anxiety, self-consciousness, and even emotional instability, and the progressive neurological disorder.
Axios

Moderna has become the world's vaccine boogeyman

Moderna is under fire for not doing enough to vaccinate the world, particularly low-income countries — and the Biden administration is being criticized for not doing enough to force Moderna's hand. Why it matters: Low-income countries are desperate for more vaccine, and experts warn that higher levels of global spread...
healththoroughfare.com

Research Supposedly Proving COVID-19 Vaccines Cause Scary Heart Condition Pulled After Massive Miscalculation

Many anti-vaxxers were happy to have their conspiracy theories proven by a new study claiming 1 out of every 1,000 people risk getting heart inflammation upon receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, their happiness was short-lived since the research, which was in the preprint stage, was pulled when serious miscalculations were...
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
Reason.com

Even If Requiring People Who Have Recovered From COVID-19 To Be Vaccinated Is Legal, That Doesn't Mean It Makes Sense

A federal judge on Friday rejected a Michigan State University (MSU) employee's motion for a preliminary injunction against the school's requirement that staff members be vaccinated against COVID-19. Jeanna Norris, an administrator at the school, argued that her "naturally acquired immunity" made the mandate "unlawful" as applied to her and other staffers who have recovered from the disease. U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney concluded that, notwithstanding the scientific evidence that Norris cited to support her position, the public university's policy easily satisfied the "rational basis" test.
easyhealthoptions.com

The drink that slashes your risk of heart failure

The human body is more than fifty percent water. Water makes up close to 80 percent of some of your most vital organs. Water is essential for protecting the spinal cord, removing waste through urination and sweat, regulating temperature and lubricating joints. However, if you don’t drink enough water, over...
Knowridge Science Report

After a heart attack, everyone should do this

In a new study, researchers found flu jab after a heart attack should become standard care. They found influenza vaccination reduces death risk at 12 months in hospitalized patients with a heart attack or high-risk coronary disease. During influenza epidemics, more people die from cardiovascular causes than during non-epidemic periods.
