Short – And Long-Term Outcomes

This study states that Splenectomies are often performed during open thoracoabdominal aortic aneurysm (TAAA) repair as capsular tears are common and can be associated with significant bleeding. The effect of incidental splenectomy on outcomes after TAAA repair is unknown. All open type I to type III TAAA repairs performed from 1987 to 2015 were evaluated using a single institutional database. Primary end points were in-hospital death, major adverse events (MAE), and long-term survival. The secondary end point was hospital length of stay (LOS). All repairs performed for rupture were excluded. Logistic and linear multivariable regression was used for the in-hospital end points, and survival analyses were performed with Cox proportional hazards modeling and Kaplan-Meier techniques. There were 649 patients who met study inclusion criteria; 150 (23%) of these patients had a concurrent splenectomy (CS) and 6 patients required an emergency splenectomy secondary to bleeding postoperatively, leaving 156 total splenectomies while in house. Full demographic and procedural differences between the groups can be found in the Table. Mortality rate was 5.8% in the CS group (P = 1.0) compared with 5.6% in the non-CS group (P = 1.0)