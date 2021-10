KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — Despite the pandemic, bikeshare ridership remained strong on the Big Island partly because there was a rental car shortage. Bikeshare Hawaii Island was the first of its kind in the state when it was introduced in Kailua-Kona five years ago. While the pandemic put a strain on its counterpart in Honolulu, the Big Island program grew, West Hawaii Today reported Tuesday.

