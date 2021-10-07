CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BLLA Creates a Newly Updated Glossary of Terms for the Independent Boutique Hotel Sector

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES, CA – The official organization of the world’s authentic boutique hotels, BLLA, brought together the industry’s thought leaders to create an educational program aimed at more clearly defining the most important terms in the boutique hospitality space. The key purpose of this project was to assist anyone seeking abbreviated guidance in developing or operating a boutique hotel and additionally, as a universal tool for students in hospitality, those new to the space, or as a refresher for all.

