BLLA Creates a Newly Updated Glossary of Terms for the Independent Boutique Hotel Sector

Hiring activity in the hospitality industry in certain countries has shifted 180-degrees in the last year. While businesses used layoffs, furloughs, and pay cutbacks to stay afloat during the pandemic last year, they are now finding it difficult to rehire employees and fill vacancies as travel demand begins to recover. For the past few months, the growing labor shortage in the hospitality business in the US, the UK, some European countries, and cities such as Dubai has been making headlines.

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO