Nicki Minaj can’t believe Lil Wayne’s birthday gifts for her one-year-old son

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicki Minaj just celebrated the first birthday of her baby boy with a huge party, and she was amazed by the gifts from her mentor, Lil Wayne. Weezy sent over a dozen presents, and Minaj was nearly speechless. On her Instagram Story, as captured by The Shade Room, Minaj highlighted her son’s room full of gifts and was in disbelief. She tagged her longtime friend and wrote, “I just opened the bags & I’m shock… this is insane. I love you so much. This is A LOT OF STUFF. OMG.”

