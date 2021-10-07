lyf debuts in China with the lyf Mid-Town Hangzhou
Lyf Mid-Town Hangzhou is located in the Gongshu district, near the Grand Canal, a popular UNESCO World Heritage site noted for its historical relics. It is also situated near a shopping mall and directly opposite the Hangzhou International Convention and Exhibition Centre. A short walk away, guests can easily access a future train station, opening in 1Q 2022 along line 10 of Hangzhou's metro network. Famed tourist spot, West Lake and its surrounding vibrant retail, dining and nightlife options are about a 30-minute drive away. The Hangzhou International Airport and the Hangzhou East train station are about a 45-minute and 30-minute drive away respectively.www.hospitalitynet.org
