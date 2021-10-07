lyf debuts in China with the lyf Mid-Town Hangzhou

Newly Built Bicol International Airport Fully Opened in Philippines. After 12 years of construction at a cost of approximately PHP4 billion, Bicol International Airport (“BIA”) in Daraga, Albay, has opened doors to serve domestic daytime and night flights starting from 7 October and 7 November 2021, respectively. The Department of Transportation stated that President Rodrigo Duterte expects to lead the first international airport facility south of Manila. The president announced that the facility would be ready for international flights this year, subject to airlines’ submission for International Civil Aviation review. Once BIA is fully operational, the airport will replace the Legazpi Domestic Airport and is expected to accommodate two million passengers per year. Situated on a 148-hectare area with a 2,500-metre runway strip, BIA has 17 buildings including the 3,680-square-metre passenger terminal, cargo terminal, car park, fire station, and other facilities. The airport construction created 755 jobs, with 1,100 more indirect jobs expected to become available once the airport commences commercial operations.

