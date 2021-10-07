Homeless man struck, killed in fatal hit and run has been identified
The man struck and killed by a car more than three weeks ago along a rural Colleton County roadway has been identified. Mark Edward Smith, 43, of Knoxville, Tennessee, died from being struck by a car along the ACE Basin Parkway. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime around Sept. 18th, when Smith was struck and killed by a car. The driver of the car fled the scene and did not notify law enforcement.walterborolive.com
