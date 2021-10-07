CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleton County, SC

Homeless man struck, killed in fatal hit and run has been identified

walterborolive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man struck and killed by a car more than three weeks ago along a rural Colleton County roadway has been identified. Mark Edward Smith, 43, of Knoxville, Tennessee, died from being struck by a car along the ACE Basin Parkway. The incident is believed to have occurred sometime around Sept. 18th, when Smith was struck and killed by a car. The driver of the car fled the scene and did not notify law enforcement.

walterborolive.com

Comments / 4

Don McRae
6d ago

he could have still been alive when the driver left, that's awful to think about, prayers for his family and friends 🙏

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colleton County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Society
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
Colleton County, SC
Society
City
North Charleston, SC
County
Colleton County, SC
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Green Pond, SC
Local
Tennessee Society
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#The S C Highway Patrol

Comments / 0

Community Policy