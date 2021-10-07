CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Londonderry, NH

Getting fired up

By Julie Huss
The Derry News
The Derry News
 6 days ago
LONDONDERRY —There’s a lot to celebrate at the fire station on Mammoth Road.

That includes unveiling the newly renovated and expanded station to the public last Saturday during an open house.

The day also featured a ceremonial ribbon cutting to honor the former Central Fire Station and also its new name —The Hicks-O’Brien Central Fire Station in honor of former Chief David Hicks and current Chief Darren O’Brien.

Families were able to stop by the station, greet fire personnel and see many safety demonstrations and apparatus. Children were even given the opportunity to practice spraying water from a fire hose.

Others took time to pay tribute at the station’s permanent Sept. 11 memorial at the front of the building. A piece of steel from the World Trade Center came to town in 2019 and is now part of the memorial.

The station’s renovation and expansion project gave firefighters more space for training, equipment, and added space for apparatus.

