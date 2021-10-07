CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sawtooth and replicative functions

By John
johndcook.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article((x)) = x – (⌊x⌋ + ⌈x⌉)/2. This is an interesting way to write the sawtooth function, one that could make it easier to prove things about, such as the following theorem. For positive integers n, we have. It’s not at all obvious, at least to me, that this should...

www.johndcook.com

Comments / 0

