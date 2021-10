For the Cardinals, they're going to be looking at Alex Reyes hanging a slider to Chris Taylor definitely, but they're also going to be looking at TJ McFarland walking a 48 wRC+ and then Yadier Molina not getting a grip on the ball when he tries to steal. They're going to look at Tyler O'Neill striking out against Joe Kelly with two on and one out in the fifth. They're going to be looking at Adam Wainwright batting for himself in the sixth.

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO