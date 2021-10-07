Five Things to Do: Coco Montoya, Eddie Pepitone and more ...
The Central Massachusetts Jewish Theatre Company in conjunction with Theatre Nephesh, Tel Aviv, Israel, will present the U.S. premiere screening Oct. 12 of the award-winning "An Israeli Love Story,” a one-woman show starring Adi Bielski and written and directed by Pnina Gary. Gary's true story takes place in pre-state Israel in the 1940s as a romance unfolds amid the tension and violence of the times. The show has been described as "an emotional roller-coaster that will have you laughing and crying within the same minute." (RD)www.worcestermag.com
