Five Things to Do: Coco Montoya, Eddie Pepitone and more ...

worcestermag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Central Massachusetts Jewish Theatre Company in conjunction with Theatre Nephesh, Tel Aviv, Israel, will present the U.S. premiere screening Oct. 12 of the award-winning "An Israeli Love Story,” a one-woman show starring Adi Bielski and written and directed by Pnina Gary. Gary's true story takes place in pre-state Israel in the 1940s as a romance unfolds amid the tension and violence of the times. The show has been described as "an emotional roller-coaster that will have you laughing and crying within the same minute." (RD)

www.worcestermag.com

New Haven Register

Blues Beat: Coco Montoya brings hard-edged sound to CT

Blues-rock guitarist and vocalist Coco Montoya will perform live at FTC StageOne on Tuesday, His latest Alligator Records release is Coming In Hot. Taught by the “Master of the Telecaster,” Albert Collins, and schooled by a decade on the road with John Mayall, Montoya has a hard-edged sound and style all his own. He delivers instantly memorable songs, powered by his forceful, melodic guitar playing and passionate vocals.
seattlepi.com

Great Pumpkin Beer Festival, BrickCon, more fun things to do this weekend in Seattle

The Emerald City will be booming with fun events and activites this weekend. As the Mariners make their last push in the Wild Card race, fans can participate in a series of events at T-Mobile Park during Fan Appreciation Weekend. And what better way to get to the game then catching a ride on the brand-new Northgate Link light rail extenstion which opens Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
worcestermag.com

Five Things: Gazebo-Palooza, Canna Arts Fest and more ...

Gazebo-Palooza promises music, food and fun from noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 2. behind the Old Town House, One Grafton Common, Grafton. Local musical acts include Josh Briggs, Old Tom & the Lookouts, Dave Rivers, Jessie Garcia & Belit, Pallet House, and The Half Wits. You can sample food donated by area restaurants, and there will be games, prizes, a silent auction and beer and wine. The event will benefit the Small Stones Festival of the Arts running Oct. 15 to 24. (RD)
GRAFTON, MA
NME

Ringo Starr says The Beatles turned down reunion concert offer in 1973

Ringo Starr has opened up about a bizarre reunion offer made to The Beatles in 1973, which they turned down. In a New Yorker profile on Paul McCartney today (October 11), it was revealed that McCartney had flown to Los Angeles to visit John Lennon that year, after his breakup with Yoko Ono.
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

Justin Williams from Magic for Humans performing during Family Weekend. Looking for a fun, family-friendly event this weekend? Look no further. Magician and comedian Justin Williams will be performing his “Magic for Humans: In Person” tour during family weekend. Williams stars in the Netflix series, “Magic for Humans” where he showcases his magic skills on the street. He will be performing at ISU at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Braden Auditorium.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Pueblo Chieftain

From the stage to the water: Five things to do in Pueblo this weekend

If you're still planning your weekend, check out some of the events taking place throughout Pueblo over the coming days. With a mix of local events touching on city history, music, culture and more, there's bound to be something for everyone to enjoy. Broaden your horizons at the Multicultural Festival.
PUEBLO, CO
WBUR

Five things to do this weekend, including MAAM reopening and HONK! Fest

Spooktober is finally here! I really enjoy the sparks of inspiration I get from this month to decorate my home for the season with spooky decorations and fall candle scents. I also get inspired to explore new places because there are so many seasonal events that really call my attention. I hope this weekend’s picks call to you! This weekend’s roundup of events include a haunting storytelling experience in Salem, a couple of art exhibits, the return of a beloved music festival and more.
BOSTON, MA
Austin Chronicle

Five Things ...

Your weekly guide to the best happenings in Austin. Every year, Blue Lapis Light produces at least one big performance that showcases aerial techniques informed by classical, interpretive, and modern dance. It's a show in which light and sound engineers manipulate the sensory environment to create an immersive experience spotlighting the kinetic wonders that weave embodied patterns above your head. This year they're sharing the main event from their home base, and this is the one. This annual BLL dance production takes place outside, on the company's 3-acre property in South Austin, with dancers interacting on a multilevel scaffolding structure. Edge of Grace is about exploring spaces between edges, the amazing movements inspired by how grace manifests in human lives. Wed.-Sun., Oct. 13-24, 8pm. 10331 Old Manchaca Rd. $25-50. bluelapislight.org.
AUSTIN, TX
giddyupamerica.com

The Five Best Things About ‘The Departed’

I remember being very excited to see The Departed when it came out in early October of 2006. I even can remember the night I went, how we drove out to a theater in the suburbs of Philly to see it, probably the first movie I saw in theaters after moving to Philadelphia a few months before. As far as I was concerned, the movie had it all. It was a Martin Scorcese movie and those are great 97% of the time and it starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg among others. Plus it took place in Boston and I love Boston.
MOVIES
Albert Lea Tribune

5 things to do this weekend

The Big Island Rendezvous and Festival will return this weekend for its 35th year at Bancroft Bay Park. Voted one of the Top 100 Events in North America by the American Bus Association in 2011, the event takes people on a walk back into Minnesota history. Traders will demonstrate different skills, such as woodworking, candle making, crafts, blacksmithing, silversmithing, pottery, cooking over an open fire, making clothing and printing fabric. People can also enjoy live music and dance, as well as a wide selection of specialty foods. This will be the 35th year for the event.
ALBERT LEA, MN
WHYY

Delco Arts week, Amblerfest, rockin’ with ‘Beehive,’ history redux in Germantown, and more in this week’s ‘Things to Do’

Amid COVID uncertainty and varying mandates in the Delaware Valley, fueled by the delta and other newer variants, most events are requesting proof of vaccination and returning to mask mandates. Since the situation remains fluid, scheduled events may be rescheduled or canceled as regulations change, so be sure to check with venues and be aware of ticket return/refund policies beforehand.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Las Vegas Weekly

Five fun things to do on Water Street in Downtown Henderson

Things are happening in Downtown Henderson. The historic Water Street District has been working hard to become a major destination, now home to an array of food and drink options along with other fun activities. In addition to the permanent attractions, look to Water Street Plaza for festivals and special events, such as Golden Knights viewing parties and the recent Pacific Islander Festival & Ho’olaule’a. Here are a few more of our Water Street faves.
HENDERSON, NV
The Guardian

A local’s guide to Berlin: five great things to do

Art entrepreneur Johann König has been living in the German capital for 20 years. In 2002, he set up his influential König Galerie , which today is housed in a brutalist former church in Kreuzberg. Food. For German cuisine, my favourite spot is Nobelhart and Schmutzig at the Kreuzberg end...
LIFESTYLE

