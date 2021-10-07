Five Things to Do: Coco Montoya, Eddie Pepitone and more ...

I remember being very excited to see The Departed when it came out in early October of 2006. I even can remember the night I went, how we drove out to a theater in the suburbs of Philly to see it, probably the first movie I saw in theaters after moving to Philadelphia a few months before. As far as I was concerned, the movie had it all. It was a Martin Scorcese movie and those are great 97% of the time and it starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg among others. Plus it took place in Boston and I love Boston.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO