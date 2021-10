Meet Dolly Parton! She is a 65-pound, 8-year-old, pit bul mix who. up to now. has had a mysterious life. Miss Parton was dumped at Hank’s Lake, thankfully found by a good Samaritan, and brought to safety! It is believed DP would do best in an adult home with no other dogs, cats, or other animals. She has interacted and done well with our age 15+ volunteers and children in the home should be this age, dog savvy and kind.

SHELTON, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO