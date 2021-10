Day 1 of CoinGeek’s New York conference kicked off with a range of exciting speakers from multiple industries. The day’s presentations showcased Shashank Singhal, co-founder and CEO of Codugh. Born from Bitcoin Association’s Bitcoin SV Hackathon at CoinGeek Seoul in 2019, Codugh brings a revolutionary solution to developers in the monetisation of their APIs. This is achieved through an API marketplace in which developers can earn from their code in real-time. All thanks to the instant microtransaction capabilities of the BSV protocol.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO