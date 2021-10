Typing the last sentence of my ninth Common App personal statement draft, I heaved a sigh of relief as I pasted the polished essay into the text box: 649 words. Success. But as I embarked on the menial task of entering all my data into the application portal, all of that excitement went to nil. I started to get floaters in my vision; my mind went numb as I entered my name, address, contact info, demographics, language, nationality, coursework, dual enrollment, honors/awards, all my test scores with their month and year and 150-character summaries of my extracurricular activities.

