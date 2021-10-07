CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tom Brady Says He Enjoys Beating This Team the Most

By Jason Hall
FOX Sports Radio
FOX Sports Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lWzeq_0cJpNcsc00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VmXSz_0cJpNcsc00

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady 's victory Sunday against his former team, the New England Patriots , made him the fourth quarterback in history to defeat all 32 NFL teams.

So which team is his favorite to beat?

The answer -- either fittingly or oddly enough -- is the team that's given him the most fits in the Super Bowl.

"Holy cow, that's a good question," Brady said to co-host Jim Gray during the latest episode of his Let's Go podcast via Pro Football Talk . "The team I would love to beat the most is the [New York] Giants, there's no doubt about that because they've taken away some really, you know, I've always joked with Eli [ Manning ] but, yeah, and I think he likes that I bring it up all the time. So to bring it up again, I do not like losing to those guys, so when we beat them I love that."

The Giants are the only NFL team with a winning record in the Super Bowl against Brady, who's won seven championships in 10 appearances.

New York won both of its two Super Bowl matchups against Brady's Patriots, which included spoiling New England's would-be undefeated season in Super Bowl XLII, which Brady told Shannon Sharpe earlier this year that he'd be willing to trade two Super Bowl rings to have.

"I would," Brady answered without hesitation via USA TODAY .

The Philadelphia Eagles are the only other franchise to defeat Brady in a Super Bowl, but lost their first of two meetings with the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX, before winning their Super Bowl LII matchup 13 years later.

Colin Cowherd Ranks His Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 4

Rob Parker Rips John Harbaugh For 'Ridiculous' Attempt at Rushing Record

Rob Parker: Tom Brady Remains the 'Luckiest Quarterback of All Time'

Why Patriots Fans Shouldn't Be Excited About Mac Jones' NFL Future

Why Baker Mayfield Can No Longer Be Trusted in Cleveland

Why Cowboys Fans Should Start Dreaming of a Super Bowl

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
SheKnows

Gisele Bündchen & Daughter Vivian Look Just Alike in This Photo Cheering on Dad Tom Brady

It was game day for two proud NFL teams yesterday, and fans far and wide came out to support the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Among those dedicated fans was Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bündchen and the couple’s two kids — 11-year-old son Benjamin Brady and 8-year-old daughter Vivan Lake Brady. As the game carried on, the longtime model posted a selfie to Instagram featuring her two kids, and we couldn’t get over how much Vivian looked just like her mom!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Jones
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Colin Cowherd
The Spun

Peyton Manning Had Blunt Message For Tom Brady Last Night

Earlier this year, the NFL announced that its loosening up its restrictions regarding jersey numbers. That decision didn’t go over well with Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Brady vented about the NFL’s jersey number rule prior to the Buccaneers’ season opener. He believes it’ll give the defense an unfair...
NFL
New York Post

Tom Brady says he can play until 50 then realizes he has a Gisele Bundchen problem

Tom Brady thinks he can play football until age 50 — but his wife Gisele Bundchen might feel differently. In a new installment of Tampa Bay’s “Tommy & Gronky” series, Brady and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski answer the internet’s most searched questions about them. “Can Tom Brady play until...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lii#Super Bowl Xxxix#American Football#The New England Patriots#Pro Football Talk#Giants#The Philadelphia Eagles
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Honest Message For Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski

Bill Belichick had a lot of success working with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, but come this weekend, they’ll be squaring off against each other. Brady and Gronkowski are making their much-anticipated return to New England as members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The drama surrounding their appearance has been heightened by some of the anecdotes in a new book on the Patriots’ dynasty written by ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Tom Brady could become fourth QB in NFL history to beat all 32 teams, joining these three NFL legends

One of the most highly-anticipated games of the 2021 NFL season is coming up on Sunday when Tom Brady returns to New England to take on the Patriots. If Brady can beat his old team -- in a game where Tampa Bay is favored by seven -- the Buccaneers quarterback will join a very exclusive club: He'll become just the fourth QB in NFL history to defeat all 32 teams.
NFL
103.7 The Peak

Here’s What Pats Fans Have To Say To Tom Brady As He Returns to Gillette

The great Fitzy wandered into the Gillette Stadium parking lot this past week to ask tailgating Pats fans on what message they had for Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski as they return to New England this Sunday night. The dynamic duo led the Patriots to glory, so the emotions are running high as our guys, now our enemy, come back to the place where it all happened.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Tom Brady just as successful off the field as he is on it

Tom Brady’s brand is just as strong as his performance on the field Sundays during the NFL season. Brady is about to play the New England Patriots for the first time in his career as he returns to Foxborough as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday night. Brady won six Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, and his winning helped him leverage victories off the field.
NFL
fox40jackson.com

Buccaneers’ Tom Brady says he may play beyond 2022 season

Before the 2022 NFL season begins, Tom Brady will be 45 years old. While discussing the launch of his new Brady clothing line, the future Hall of Fame quarterback confirmed to the Wall Street Journal Magazine that he will continue playing next year and likely after that. “Beyond that, I...
NFL
chatsports.com

Brady Says His Favorite Team to Beat is Giants, Least is Patriots

After Sunday night's victory over the Patriots, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had officially beaten all 32 teams in the NFL. On the Let’s [Expletive Deleted] Go! podcast, Brady shared who his favorite and least favorite team to beat is. “Holy cow, that’s a good question,” Brady told Jim Gray. “The...
NFL
KEYT

Tom Brady beats Patriots in New England return, 19-17

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady rallied the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-17 victory over the Patriots on a rainy Sunday night in his return to New England, with Ryan Succop hitting the winning 48-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter. Brady was 22 of 43 for 269 yards with no touchdowns, but engineered the fourth-quarter drive to beat his former team. Ronald Jones added an 8-yard scoring run for defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay (3-1). Brady broke Drew Brees’ NFL career passing yardage record and became the fourth quarterback with victories against all 32 NFL teams, joining Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning. New England had a chance to win, but Nick Folk’s 56-yard field-goal try hit the left upright with with less than a minute to play.
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

FOX Sports Radio

327
Followers
84
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

We ARE Fox Sports! Breaking News, Entertainment & Interviews.

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy